Man United signs Spain World Cup winner Guerrero from Atletico Madrid

Guerrero, 26, was part of the squad that won Spain’s first World Cup last month, making three substitute appearances. The financial details and length of contract were not disclosed.

Published : Sep 14, 2023 16:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Irene Guerrero in action with Finland’s Emmi Alanen during a Women’s Euro 2022 encounter in Milton Keynes.
FILE PHOTO: Spain's Irene Guerrero in action with Finland's Emmi Alanen during a Women's Euro 2022 encounter in Milton Keynes. | Photo Credit: PETER CZIBORRA/ REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Irene Guerrero in action with Finland’s Emmi Alanen during a Women’s Euro 2022 encounter in Milton Keynes. | Photo Credit: PETER CZIBORRA/ REUTERS

Manchester United has signed Spain’s World Cup-winning midfielder Irene Guerrero from Atletico Madrid, the Women’s Super League (WSL) club said in a statement on Thursday.



ALSO READ: Walsh and Beth to miss Lionesses’ two Nations League games

The central midfielder, who has 16 caps, joined Atletico in 2022 - winning the Queen’s Cup last season.

“Irene is a World Cup winner whose quality is an excellent addition to our team,” United coach Marc Skinner said.

“The experience she brings, both domestically and internationally, will be key as we pursue success across the multiple competitions we face this season. We are delighted to bring a player of Irene’s stature to Manchester United Women.”

United, which finished second in the league last year, open the new WSL campaign at Aston Villa on October 1.

Related Topics

Manchester United Women /

WSL /

Spain /

Women's Football

Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

