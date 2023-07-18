MagazineBuy Print

Manchester United ropes in defender Jonny Evans on short-term deal

Evans is the first defender to be recruited by United coach Erik Ten Hag this season, with English midfielder Mason Mount being the most high-profile acquisition.

Published : Jul 18, 2023 20:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Evans has represented the Red Devils in 198 games before departing the club in 2015, having won the Champions League, the Club World Cup, three Premier League titles and two League Cups. | Photo Credit: ANDREW YATES/AFP
Manchester United announced that experienced defender Jonny Evans, an academy graduate from the club, has signed a short-term deal with the club going ahead into the new season.

Eavns will thus be part of United’s upcoming pre-season games in Edinburgh and San Diego.

READ MORE: Ligue 1: Neymar back training with PSG but Nuno Mendes injured

The 35-year-old centre-back had been training with the Under-21s whilst considering his options, following his departure from Leicester City at the end of last season.

Evans has represented the Red Devils in 198 games before departing the club in 2015, having won the Champions League, the Club World Cup, three Premier League titles and two League Cups.

The Northern Ireland international would then make a move to West Bromwich Albion, before switching over to Leicester in 2018. Evans was an integral part of the Foxes until last season when they were relegated.

Evans is the first defender to be recruited by United coach Erik Ten Hag this season, with English midfielder Mason Mount being the most high-profile acquisition.

