Manchester United relishing chance to win trophies says Ten Hag before League Cup semi-final

Manchester United has been criticised by their fans for the club’s trophy drought, with the team last winning silverware back in 2017 as they won the Europa League and League Cup.

24 January, 2023 19:31 IST
Manchester United's Dutch manager Erik ten Hag gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Manchester United.

Manchester United has a good opportunity to win their first trophy since 2017, manager Erik ten Hag said on Tuesday as his team prepares for the first leg of the League Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest.

United has been criticised by their fans for the club’s trophy drought, with the team last winning silverware back in 2017 as they won the Europa League and League Cup.

But United has improved under Ten Hag and is the only English team to remain in contention in four competitions this season -- Premier League, League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League.

“It’s about that, it’s about winning trophies,” Ten Hag told reporters ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Forest. “We have a good opportunity but you have to go from game to game.

“Now we play Forest in two legs, we focus on the first leg. Don’t think further ahead as it will only distract.”

Ten Hag said United has moved on from its 3-2 defeat by league leaders Arsenal in its last game and his players are fully focused on facing Forest, which is 13th in the standings, nine spots below United.

The Dutchman said Diogo Dalot, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial will remain unavailable for the game, but Casemiro would be available again after serving a one-match ban in the league.

The second leg will be played at Old Trafford on Feb. 1. 

