Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr has taken the football world by storm. But Erik ten Hag, the Manchester United manager, refused to comment on his former player.

“I do not talk about the past, let’s talk about the future,” Ten Hag said when asked about Ronaldo by reporters following Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Wolves.

Ronaldo signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Al Nassr on December 31, 2022, with a reported annual salary of over $200 million, making him the highest-paid footballer in history. The Portuguese player was without a club since Manchester United terminated his contract mid-season due to the superstar footballer’s controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

Ten Hag insisted on focusing on the match his team won at the Molineux Stadium on Saturday. Manchester United beat Wolves 1-0, courtesy of a late goal by Marcus Rashford, and moved up to fourth place in the Premier League points table.

“We made a good step today. The first time we are in the top four, but it means nothing because it is a long way to go. We have to live from game to game, get in the position to win something,” added the Dutch coach.

Ronaldo, who joined the Old Trafford club in August 2021, could not adapt to Ten Hag’s team, managing 19 goals in 40 matches.

The coach was keen to get rid of the 37-year-old player after he said he felt “betrayed” by the club, and he is now keen to move on from the saga.