Manchester United: Individual and tactical errors led to embarrassing Champions League exit

Out of the Champions League at the earliest possible stage, Manchester United’s return to European club football’s elite competition was not a happy one.

A 1-0 defeat to Bayern Munich on Tuesday put Erik ten Hag’s team out of its misery as it finished bottom of Group A, having won just one of six games, ensuring it also missed out on the safety net of the Europa League.

“This is the level we want to play, Champions League. So we have to give every effort to be in the top four and next year be back in the Champions League,” the United manager said as he assessed the latest setback in a season that has suffered one disappointment after another.

In securing United’s return to the Champions League in his first year in charge, Ten Hag appeared to be on his way to bringing the good times back to a club that has been in decline for a decade since the retirement of former manager Alex Ferguson in 2013.

But the team’s woeful performance in a group that looked relatively straight forward when the draw was made in August has seen the pressure mount on the Dutch coach as United’s Premier League form has also suffered.

The limp display against Bayern sparked jeers from the home crowd, but United’s fate was sealed after a series of woeful performances in the group stage.

INDIVIDUAL ERRORS

Andre Onana has been culpable for a host of high-profile mistakes that have proved costly. The Cameroon goalkeeper accepted blame after his error gifted Bayern the lead in United’s opening group game, which ended in a 4-3 loss in Germany.

He was at fault again as United blew a lead in Galatasaray this month, with his weak attempt to stop a Hakim Ziyech free kick helping the Turkish team secure a 3-3 draw after being 2-0 down.

While Onana’s stoppage-time penalty save at home to Copenhagen ensured United picked up its only win in the group stage, his erratic goalkeeping has been a feature of the team’s chaotic defensive performances.

TACTICS

United has been far too open and that has resulted in conceding 15 goals, the most by any Premier League team in the group stage in Champions League history.

Putting the ball in the back of the net has not been a problem, with United scoring three times in each of its three away games. But Bayern and Copenhagen both netted four in their home matches against United while Galatasaray scored three times home and away against the Red Devils.

Ten Hag did not seem to know how to get the balance between defense and attack as his team was ruthlessly exposed by Copenhagen and Galatasaray in particular.

ATTITUDE

On too many occasions United’s players folded under pressure and conceded goals in quick succession against all three group opponents.

Two-goal leads were blown in Copenhagen and Galatasaray. United also led twice at home to Galatasaray before losing 3-2 and only Onana’s penalty save against Copenhagen at Old Trafford prevented another lead being blown.

The best teams know how to hold on to a lead and see out wins in testing circumstances. Too often United fell short when the pressure mounted.

INJURIES

United’s lengthy injury list cannot be discounted when assessing a disappointing campaign.

Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw suffered fresh injuries against Bayern, while Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Mason Mount are among key players who face lengthy spells out of action.

Ten Hag has not used those absences as an excuse for his team’s form, but his failure to name a settled side has likely had an impact on results.

QUALITY

Bayern always looked like being favorite to advance to the knockout stage as group winner, but United was expected to be able to overcome Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

The reality was that Ten Hag’s team repeatedly blew opportunities to put itself in position to qualify.

Even a win in Galatasaray would have left United’s fate in its own hands going into the final group game. Instead, it needed to beat Bayern and hope for a draw between Copenhagen and Galatasaray to advance.

Copenhagen’s 1-0 win meant even an unlikely victory for United on Tuesday would not have been enough.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Ten Hag said his team still had much to play for and, despite a troubled campaign, all is not lost in the league. United is six points off fourth-placed Manchester City and with fifth spot potentially securing Champions League qualification this season, it might not even need to finish in the top four to return to the competition next year.

By finishing bottom of the group, however, United has hurt English clubs’ chances of earning a bonus fifth place.

The Champions League expands to 36 teams next season and two of the extra four places will go to countries that have collectively performed best in Europe.