Football

Manchester United to play Wrexham as part of U.S summer tour

The match will take place on July 25 at the Snapdragon Stadium, the home of the San Diego Wave FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Reuters
28 March, 2023 11:27 IST
28 March, 2023 11:27 IST
Representative image: United is yet to announce opponents, dates or venues for the rest of its tour matches.

Representative image: United is yet to announce opponents, dates or venues for the rest of its tour matches. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The match will take place on July 25 at the Snapdragon Stadium, the home of the San Diego Wave FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Manchester United will face non-league Wrexham AFC in San Diego as a part of the club’s already announced summer tour to the United States, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Fifth-tier National League side Wrexham have became famous after Hollywood actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought the club in 2020 with the efforts of the owners being tracked by a documentary series called “Welcome to Wrexham”.

The match will take place on July 25 at the Snapdragon Stadium, the home of the San Diego Wave FC of the National Women’s Soccer League.

A youth-focused team drawn from United’s travelling tour squad supplemented by Academy prospects will face Wrexham.

United is yet to announce opponents, dates or venues for the rest of its tour matches.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us