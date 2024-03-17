MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

What happened the last time Manchester United and Liverpool played each other in FA Cup

Man United knocked Liverpool out of the fourth round in the 2021 edition of the FA Cup the last time the two sides faced each other.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 07:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates in 2021
File Photo: Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates in 2021 | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

File Photo: Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes celebrates in 2021 | Photo Credit: REUTERS

It was a five-goal thriller when Manchester United last faced Liverpool in the FA Cup.

United knocked Liverpool out of the fourth round in the 2021 edition of the FA Cup, the last time both sides faced each other. They will once again lock horns in the quarterfinal clash this weekend.

Mohamed Salah had scored the opening goal in the 18th minute off of a cutting through pass by Roberto Firmino from behind. The Reds had the early lead, but not for long.

Just eight minutes later, Marcus Rashford played a long ball from the left towards far post for Mason Greenwood who found the net and made things level again.

ALSO READ | FA Cup quarterfinals: Coventry stuns Wolves to reach its first semifinal since 1987

In the 48th minute, Rashford scored and brought United ahead after a brilliantly executed counter attack.

Liverpool then pushed ahead in numbers and eventually in the 58th minute, Mo Salah found the net again and scored the equaliser.

Liverpool made multiple attempts on goal but couldn’t break though again and in the 78th minute, Bruno Fernandes converted a free-kick from the edge of the box and sealed the win for the Red Devils.

Related stories

Related Topics

FA Cup /

Manchester United /

Liverpool /

Mohamed Salah /

Roberto Firmino /

Mason Greenwood

Latest on Sportstar

  1. What happened the last time Manchester United and Liverpool played each other in FA Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Final Live Streaming Updates: When, where to watch DC vs RCB Women’s Premier League final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester United vs Liverpool head-to-head record: Red Devils face Klopp’s side in FA Cup quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024 Final DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Playing XI prediction, Delhi vs Bangalore squads, fantasy captain picks, toss
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United vs Liverpool, LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FA Cup quarterfinal; Preview, predictions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. What happened the last time Manchester United and Liverpool played each other in FA Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United vs Liverpool head-to-head record: Red Devils face Klopp’s side in FA Cup quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester United vs Liverpool, LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FA Cup quarterfinal; Preview, predictions
    Team Sportstar
  4. Premier League 2023-24: Wolves suffers blow as Neto likely to miss rest of season with injury
    Reuters
  5. Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Inter Miami in MLS clash against DC United?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. What happened the last time Manchester United and Liverpool played each other in FA Cup
    Team Sportstar
  2. Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Final Live Streaming Updates: When, where to watch DC vs RCB Women’s Premier League final
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manchester United vs Liverpool head-to-head record: Red Devils face Klopp’s side in FA Cup quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024 Final DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction: Playing XI prediction, Delhi vs Bangalore squads, fantasy captain picks, toss
    Team Sportstar
  5. Manchester United vs Liverpool, LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch FA Cup quarterfinal; Preview, predictions
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment