What happened the last time Manchester United and Liverpool played each other in FA Cup

It was a five-goal thriller when Manchester United last faced Liverpool in the FA Cup.

United knocked Liverpool out of the fourth round in the 2021 edition of the FA Cup, the last time both sides faced each other. They will once again lock horns in the quarterfinal clash this weekend.

Mohamed Salah had scored the opening goal in the 18th minute off of a cutting through pass by Roberto Firmino from behind. The Reds had the early lead, but not for long.

Just eight minutes later, Marcus Rashford played a long ball from the left towards far post for Mason Greenwood who found the net and made things level again.

In the 48th minute, Rashford scored and brought United ahead after a brilliantly executed counter attack.

Liverpool then pushed ahead in numbers and eventually in the 58th minute, Mo Salah found the net again and scored the equaliser.

Liverpool made multiple attempts on goal but couldn’t break though again and in the 78th minute, Bruno Fernandes converted a free-kick from the edge of the box and sealed the win for the Red Devils.