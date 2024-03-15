MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

FA Cup: Ten Hag gets Man United injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash

United is languishing in sixth in the Premier League and faces a red-hot Liverpool side which is level on points at the top of the table with Arsenal, although it trails the Gunners on goal difference.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 21:02 IST , Manchester - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, applauds the fans following the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford.
Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, applauds the fans following the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Erik ten Hag, Manager of Manchester United, applauds the fans following the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Everton FC at Old Trafford. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag expects to have several key players back from injury for its FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool on Sunday, with Rasmus Hojlund, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka all training this week.

“They returned on the pitch. Partly in the start of the week and today we had a session that they were all training,” Ten Hag told reporters on Friday. “I think (they will be available). We have, (Saturday) one session. We have to see how they recover from this, but it looks good.”

Hojlund scored in six successive games across all competitions, with eight goals in his last eight games, before a muscle injury sidelined him for four games, including United’s 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup fifth round.

United is languishing in sixth in the Premier League and faces a red-hot Liverpool side which is level on points at the top of the table with Arsenal, although it trails the Gunners on goal difference.

Facing its north west rival adds some spice to the match at Old Trafford.

ALSO READ: Liverpool’s stroll in Europe allowed them to focus on Man United Cup clash, says Klopp

“Some games are bigger than others, I think Manchester United against Liverpool is always a big game. I am looking forward to it,” Ten Hag said. “The fans see it as a very big game and they are very eager for us to win ... our fans have to be loud.

“In such games, we always achieve good performances. I don’t think in any really high-rated game that we had any lows. They are very consistent, we need our best to beat them.”

The FA Cup is the only silverware United remain in the hunt for amid a tough season for Ten Hag’s side. It lost to Manchester City in last year’s final at Wembley.

United will be the more rested of the two sides after Liverpool clobbered Sparta Prague 6-1 on Thursday in the Europa League. United has not played since it defeated Everton 2-0 with penalties from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford in the Premier League on Saturday.

United has lifted the FA Cup 12 times, second only to Arsenal’s 14, while Liverpool has hoisted eight.

Related stories

Related Topics

FA Cup /

Manchester United /

Erik ten Hag /

Rasmus Hojlund /

Harry Maguire /

Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Injured Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson to miss Manchester City’s FA Cup clash against Newcastle
    Reuters
  2. FA Cup: Ten Hag gets Man United injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 15
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Eliminator: MI needs 136 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  5. FA Cup: Liverpool’s stroll in Europe allowed them to focus on Man United Cup clash, says Klopp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Injured Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson to miss Manchester City’s FA Cup clash against Newcastle
    Reuters
  2. FA Cup: Ten Hag gets Man United injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash
    Reuters
  3. FA Cup: Liverpool’s stroll in Europe allowed them to focus on Man United Cup clash, says Klopp
    Reuters
  4. Memphis Depay back in the Netherlands squad for friendlies against Scotland, Germany
    AP
  5. Barcelona’s 17-year-old defender Pau Cubarsi gets first call-up for Spain
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Injured Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson to miss Manchester City’s FA Cup clash against Newcastle
    Reuters
  2. FA Cup: Ten Hag gets Man United injury boost ahead of Liverpool clash
    Reuters
  3. Indian sports news wrap: March 15
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI-W vs RCB-W Live Score Updates WPL 2024 Eliminator: MI needs 136 runs to win
    Team Sportstar
  5. FA Cup: Liverpool’s stroll in Europe allowed them to focus on Man United Cup clash, says Klopp
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment