Man United thrashes Spurs in WSL to keep European hopes alive

Manchester United hammered Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 in the FA Women's Super League on Sunday to keep its hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League alive.

United moved to third spot on 41 points after 20 games, three ahead of fourth-placed Arsenal, which takes on Brighton & Hove Albion later on Sunday and also has a match in hand. The top three sides will play in next season's Champions League.

Ella Toone, Christen Press and Jessica Sigsworth scored in the opening 31 minutes for United, and Toone added a second from the penalty spot three minutes into the second half. Alanna Kennedy grabbed a late consolation for Spurs.

Chelsea, which takes on Bayern Munich in its Champions League semifinal first leg on Sunday, tops the standings on 51 points, two ahead of Manchester City with two games left.