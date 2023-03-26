Man United reaches top of WSL with win over West Ham, Arsenal thrashes Spurs

Manchester United went back to the top of the Women’s Super League with a 4-0 hammering of West Ham United at Old Trafford on Saturday, but Chelsea are still breathing down their necks ahead of their clash at Manchester City on Sunday.

Katie Zalem opened the scoring for the Red Devils, courtesy of a penalty, followed by 65th minute from Lucia Garcia. Hayley Ladd too chipped in with a goal. Garcia then completed her brace in the stoppage time to seal an important win for Marc Skinner’s side.

A crowd of over 27,000 saw United score all the goals in the second half to reach 38 points after 16 games and move one point ahead of Chelsea, which has two matches in hand.

Arsenal gave its title hopes a boost with a 5-1 hammering of hosts Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby to move into third spot on 35 points from 15 games, ahead of Manchester City on goal difference.

On Friday, Liverpool’s Katie Stengel struck in the 40th minute to cancel out Gabrielle George’s opener for Everton as the Merseyside derby finished in a 1-1 draw.