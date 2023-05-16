Football

Uruguay confirms Marcelo Bielsa as new coach to 2026 World Cup

The Uruguayan Football Association celebrated the arrival of 67-year-old Bielsa with a video and a series of memes mimicking the Argentine’s renown as a great tactician.

AP
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay 16 May, 2023 07:38 IST
MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay 16 May, 2023 07:38 IST
FILE PHOTO: Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa looks on during the Ligue 1 against Saint-Etienne (ASSE) at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d’Ascq, near Lille, France, on November 17, 2017.

FILE PHOTO: Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa looks on during the Ligue 1 against Saint-Etienne (ASSE) at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve d’Ascq, near Lille, France, on November 17, 2017. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Uruguayan Football Association celebrated the arrival of 67-year-old Bielsa with a video and a series of memes mimicking the Argentine’s renown as a great tactician.

Marcelo Bielsa was confirmed as the new Uruguay coach on Monday to the end of the 2026 World Cup.

The Uruguayan Football Association celebrated the arrival of 67-year-old Bielsa with a video and a series of memes mimicking the Argentine’s renown as a great tactician.

Also Read | Barcelona will ‘do everything possible’ to sign Messi: Laporta

“Our public demands gameplay and emotions. The time has arrived,” the association said on Twitter.

Bielsa’s first matches are likely in June, when Uruguay is scheduled to play friendlies against Nicaragua and Cuba. South American World Cup qualifying will begin in September.

Bielsa coached Argentina from 1998-2004. His team was eliminated at the group stage of the 2002 World Cup and won the gold medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. He left the job for personal reasons.

Bielsa also coached Chile from 2007-11.

He’s also had spells at Españyol, Athletic Bilbao, Marseille and Lille. He has been out of a job since February 2022 when he was fired by Leeds.

Uruguay went out of the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Sergio Busquets, a career Barcelona man, bids adieu to La Liga giant

Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis

Watch: Sam Allardyce speaks after getting appointed as Leeds United interim manager

Slide shows

2023 Laureus World Sports Awards- In Pictures

In Pictures: Cristiano Ronaldo becomes most capped player; scores twice for Portugal

In Pictures: Messi returns for Argentina after FIFA World Cup win; scores 800th career goal

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us