Gladbach forward Marcus Thuram earns maiden France call-up

Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram, son of France's 1998 World Cup winner Lilian, earned his first call-up to the French national team when coach Didier Deschamps named a 26-man squad on Thursday for three international games this month.

Thuram has scored three goals in 10 games for the Bundesliga club in all competitions this season, including a double in its 2-2 Champions League draw against Real Madrid last month.

“He has the ability to make a difference with his power and impact,” Deschamps said of the 23-year-old who was in the France squad that won the Under-19 European Championship in 2016.

READ | Firmino vs Jota: The dilemma facing Klopp before Man City

France hosts a friendly with Finland next Wednesday before playing Nations League matches away to European champion Portugal on November 14 and at home to Sweden three days later.

Deschamps also included injured forward Kylian Mbappe who missed Paris Saint-Germain's 2-1 Champions League defeat at RB Leipzig on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury, while midfielder Eduardo Camavinga was left out with a muscle problem.

France is second in Nations League A Group 3 with 10 points from four games behind Portugal on goal difference. Croatia is third with three points while Sweden is bottom without a point.