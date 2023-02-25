Football

Marcus Rashford embracing change in mentality in breakout season for Manchester United

Rashford has been in red-hot form for United this season with 24 goals, his career-best. No player in Europe’s top-five leagues has had more goals than him since the World Cup break.

Reuters
25 February, 2023 10:34 IST
Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in action during the Europa League playoff second leg match against Barcelona at Old Trafford on February 23, 2023.

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford in action during the Europa League playoff second leg match against Barcelona at Old Trafford on February 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

A change in mentality has helped Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford find his best form this season, the 25-year-old said as he hopes to guide the team to its first trophy in nearly six years at the League Cup final on Sunday.

United manager Erik ten Hag said Rashford is a doubt for Sunday’s League Cup final against Newcastle United, but the England international is hopeful to be cleared to play after limping off in United’s Europa League win against Barcelona.

Having overcome injury issues in previous campaigns, Rashford has been in red-hot form for United this season with 24 goals, his career-best. No player in Europe’s top-five leagues has had more goals than him since the World Cup break.

“Football is probably 95% your mentality,” Rashford told British media. “That gives you the baseline to perform. There are a lot of players that have the ability – that’s why they play at the top level. But what sets them apart is the mentality.

“I’ve been on both sides of it. I understand the strength of it and the value. I’m concentrating a lot more on keeping myself in that headspace and it’s needed in order to win games and trophies.”

The in-form forward, who has become popular for his trademark goal celebration where he points his finger to his head, said he has been working on improving his positioning on the pitch.

“I’m in the areas to score. It’s something I’ve been working on and in the last few years I feel like even the seasons where I’ve done all right I could have added another 10 or 15 (goals),” he said.

