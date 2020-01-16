Football Football Marseille president Jacques-Henri Eyraud receives death threat The latest threat came after coach Andre Villas-Boas said that he did not want the club sell any players in the winter transfer window. AFP 16 January, 2020 12:06 IST Jacques-Henri Eyraud during a media interaction. - GETTY IMAGES AFP 16 January, 2020 12:06 IST The president of French football giants Marseille, Jacques-Henri Eyraud, said on Wednesday that he would start police proceedings over a death threat on social media.“I'm going to lodge a complaint tomorrow,” Eyraud told AFP after an explicit message appeared on social media giving his address in Marseille.“Unfortunately that's the way it is.”Eyraud is often whistled at the Velodrome and insulted on social media by Marseille fans.The latest threat came after coach Andre Villas-Boas, who is popular with fans, gave a press conference on Wednesday afternoon in which he repeated that he did not want the club sell any players in the winter transfer window. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos