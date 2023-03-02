Football

Marseille loses to second tier side Annecy in French Cup in shootout

The loud cheers at the Stade Velodrome changed to boos from the home fans venting frustration as the clock ticked to 90 minutes.

Reuters
02 March, 2023 09:51 IST
FC Annecy players celebrate after winning the French Cup quarterfinal against Marseille in the penalty shootout at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille on March 1, 2023.

FC Annecy players celebrate after winning the French Cup quarterfinal against Marseille in the penalty shootout at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille on March 1, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Marseille lost 7-6 on penalties to Ligue 2 side FC Annecy on Wednesday to crash out of the French Cup after both sides finished locked at 2-2 in the quarterfinal.

Marseille’s Leonardo Balerdi missed the decisive penalty for the host as Annecy joined Olympique Lyonnais, Nantes and Toulouse in the semifinals.

Jordan Veretout scored for Marseille after 29 minutes when he was played free by Jonathan Clauss and calmly placed the ball into the corner.

Annecy turned the match around at the beginning of the second half when Dion Sahi equalised before Kevin Mouanga sent the visitor ahead.

The loud cheers at the Stade Velodrome changed to boos from the home fans venting frustration as the clock ticked to 90 minutes, and reached a crescendo when Alexis Sanchez failed to convert a penalty after a handball six minutes from time.

Six minutes into stoppage-time, however, Francois-Regis Mughe did get an equaliser to send the match to penalties.

Holders Nantes and Toulouse reached the semi-finals earlier on Wednesday. Nantes claimed a 2-1 win over Lens thanks to two penalties from Andy Delort while Toulouse crushed Ligue 2 club Rodez AF 6-1 at home.

Goals by forwards Bradley Barcola and Jeffinho helped Lyon beat second-tier side Grenoble 2-1 on Tuesday.

Ligue 1 leader Paris St Germain went out of the tournament after a 2-1 loss at Marseille last month.

