Pochettino says ‘crazy to think’ he won’t be involved in Chelsea’s Jan transfer window

The Argentine, who was hired in May, previously called the club to delve further into the transfer market if they are to improve, having already spent around 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) on new players since a U.S.-led takeover in 2022.

Published : Dec 30, 2023 15:35 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during an English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during an English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) | Photo Credit: ALASTAIR GRANT
infoIcon

Chelsea's head coach Mauricio Pochettino gestures during an English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London, Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) | Photo Credit: ALASTAIR GRANT

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said he is confident of having a say when the Premier League side embarks on strengthening the squad in the January transfer window, insisting there is “good communication” with the club’s hierarchy.

The Argentine, who was hired in May, previously called the club to delve further into the transfer market if they are to improve, having already spent around 1 billion pounds ($1.27 billion) on new players since a U.S.-led takeover in 2022.

Chelsea has three wins in a row at Stamford Bridge in the league, ending a long run of poor home form that stretched back into last season, when it finished 12th. It now sits 10th after picking up 25 points from 19 matches.

“It’s obvious that the head coach, coach or manager is crazy to think he won’t be involved in any decisions for the future in my area,” Pochettino told reporters.

“Of course, we will share with the owners, the sporting director and I cannot conceive the idea of not being involved.”

As many as 12 players moved away from west London on permanent deals while 11 arrived, including Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson and Robert Sanchez.

When asked if he expects a calmer window than last summer, Pochettino said: “Yes, of course. It’s not only my advice, it is about how we are sharing with the owners and the sporting directors.

“There is very good communication, we talk every single day and we will take decisions because we are all agreed.”

Chelsea next faces promoted Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on Saturday. 

