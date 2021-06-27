Football Football Melbourne City beats Sydney FC 3-1 for first A-League title Melbourne City has won its first A-League title with a 3-1 victory over a 10-man Sydney FC in Sunday’s grand final match. AP Melbourne 27 June, 2021 16:55 IST Melbourne City goalie Thomas Heward-Belle attempts to stop a goal in Melbourne on Sunday. - AFP AP Melbourne 27 June, 2021 16:55 IST Melbourne City has won its first A-League title with a 3-1 victory over a 10-man Sydney FC in Sunday’s grand final match.City lost to Sydney in last year's grand final but goals in the first half from Nathaniel Atkinson and Scott Jamieson converting a penalty gave the winners the lead after Kosta Barbarouses opened the scoring for Sydney in the 21st minute.Scott Galloway clinched the victory in added time to give City the championship-premiership double.READ: Croatia's Perisic tests COVID-19 positive, to miss next Euro 2020 gameSydney was reduced to 10 men during the first half when Luke Brattan was shown a red card.Brattan, who had been booked for a challenge on Aiden O’Neill in the 25th minute, upended Marco Tilio with a sliding tackle and received a second yellow card. It was the 31-year-old Brattan’s first career sending off.Sydney was attempting to win its third A-League title in a row in a record seventh grand final appearance. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :