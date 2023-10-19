MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Messi confirms he will not leave Inter Miami on loan

“I will train, I will play our upcoming match and I will try to get here (to the national team) in the best possible way for November,” Messi said while on the field after Argentina defeated Peru 2-0 on Tuesday.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 07:54 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi watches from his box on the sideline at the start of an MLS match between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC.
Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi watches from his box on the sideline at the start of an MLS match between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi watches from his box on the sideline at the start of an MLS match between Inter Miami and Charlotte FC. | Photo Credit: AP

Messi has one goal and two assists in five MLS regular-season matches (three starts) since joining Miami. In 13 games across all competitions for the club, Messi has 11 goals and eight assists.

It has been a whirlwind calendar year for Messi, who started last season at Paris Saint-Germain in August 2022 and helped the club claim a Ligue 1 title before taking two months off and then arriving in the United States for his MLS debut in August.

Messi has one goal and two assists in five MLS regular-season matches (three starts) since joining Miami. In 13 games across all competitions for the club, Messi has 11 goals and eight assists.

Reported rumors had Messi possibly headed to the Saudi Pro League this winter or a potential return to his former club, FC Barcelona. Now, the only club match Messi has on his mind in the foreseeable future is Inter Miami’s season finale Saturday against Charlotte FC.

READ | FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Messi double gives Argentina 2-0 win over Peru

“I will train, I will play our upcoming match and I will try to get here (to the national team) in the best possible way for November,” Messi said in Spanish while on the field after Argentina defeated Peru 2-0 on Tuesday.

“After that, I will enjoy the holidays in Argentina. It’s the first time that I am going to have more days off in December, with the holidays, with peace of mind, with my people.

“In January, I will return (to Miami) again to do preseason, start from scratch and prepare as best as possible as always.”

In November, defending World Cup champion Argentina has a pair of World Cup qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil. Had Inter Miami made the playoffs, Messi could have been faced with continued tight scheduling if the club had been able to make a run to the MLS Cup final.

“It’s a shame,” Messi said about Miami not making the playoffs despite his best effort. “We came very close. I missed the last few games. We had several injuries. The month of July was very hard for us. We played every three days, we travelled. But we won a tournament, which is important for the club and for what is coming next year.”

Related Topics

Lionel Messi /

Inter Miami FC /

Argentina /

Peru /

MLS

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami draws with Charlotte FC
    Reuters
  2. WNBA: Aces defeats Liberty to win second straight title
    Reuters
  3. PSG beats Man Utd to qualify for Women’s Champions League
    AFP
  4. Messi confirms he will not leave Inter Miami on loan
    Reuters
  5. Will Neymar be fit for Mumbai City FC vs Al Hilal AFC Champions League match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Inter Miami draws with Charlotte FC
    Reuters
  2. PSG beats Man Utd to qualify for Women’s Champions League
    AFP
  3. Messi confirms he will not leave Inter Miami on loan
    Reuters
  4. Neymar to undergo surgery after suffering ACL, meniscus rupture - Brazilian FA
    Reuters
  5. Women’s Super League: Spurs to host Arsenal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Inter Miami draws with Charlotte FC
    Reuters
  2. WNBA: Aces defeats Liberty to win second straight title
    Reuters
  3. PSG beats Man Utd to qualify for Women’s Champions League
    AFP
  4. Messi confirms he will not leave Inter Miami on loan
    Reuters
  5. Will Neymar be fit for Mumbai City FC vs Al Hilal AFC Champions League match?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment