Messi says he won’t play for Argentina at Paris Olympics 2024

The 36-year-old Inter Miami forward is currently preparing for Argentina’s Copa America title defence, which runs from June 20 to July 14 in the United States.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 11:35 IST , Bengaluru - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Lionel Messi ahead of an international friendly match against Ecuador.
FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Lionel Messi ahead of an international friendly match against Ecuador. | Photo Credit: AP
FILE PHOTO: Argentina’s Lionel Messi ahead of an international friendly match against Ecuador. | Photo Credit: AP

Lionel Messi said he will not be part of Argentina’s squad for the Paris Olympics as he is no longer at an age where he can play in every tournament.

The 36-year-old Inter Miami forward is currently preparing for Argentina's Copa America title defence, which runs from June 20 to July 14 in the United States.

In February, Under-23 manager Javier Mascherano said Messi, who won gold with Argentina at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, had an invitation to join the squad for Paris.

“I talked to Mascherano and the truth is we both understood the situation,” Messi told ESPN.

ALSO READ | Argentina rides on Di Maria’s goal to beat Ecuador in friendly before Copa America 2024

“It’s hard (to think about the Olympics right now) because we’re in Copa America. It would be two, three straight months of not being with the club, and more than anything, I’m not at an age to be in everything.

“I have to choose carefully, and it would be too much to play two straight tournaments. I’ve been very lucky to play in the Olympics, of winning it together with (Mascherano).

“It was a wonderful experience on a football level. Olympics, U20, memories I’ll never forget.”

The men’s football tournament at the Olympics takes place in July and August. Teams are allowed three overage players in their squads.

