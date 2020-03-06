I-League: Mohun Bagan betters own record with 13-match unbeaten run

Current I-League leader Mohun Bagan has been riding on tremendous form this season, having bettered its own record of the longest unbeaten streak during a season.

The Green and Maroons have gone on a 13-match unbeaten run in the ongoing I-League season.

The previous record of having the longest unbeaten streak in a season was also held by the Mariners -- 12 matches -- a feat it has achieved on two occasions -- under Bencherifa in 2008-09 season and under Sanjoy Sen in 2014-15 season.

Read: ‘With proper work, Arrows can win I-League in a year’

Mohun Bagan began its season with a draw away at Aizawl FC, followed by a 2-4 defeat at home at the hands of Churchill Brothers. However, it bounced back three days later with a 4-0 drubbing of TRAU FC at home, and has not looked back since.

It was in its away game against TRAU, earlier this month, that Mohun Bagan beat its own record, and stretched its unbeaten streak to 13 games.

The Kolkata giant was also in the running for beating another record which was held by it at this point -- the longest winning streak -- a feat that was achieved by it in the 2008-09 season under Karim Bencherifa with nine victories.

However, the 1-1 draw against Chennai City FC on Thursday cut short its winning streak this season to seven matches.

Bagan is scheduled to host former champion Aizawl FC at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday.