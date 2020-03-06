Football Football Chennai City's AFC Cup clash with Maziya to go ahead despite coronavirus fears Chennai City FC's AFC Cup game against Maziya will take place despite the coronavirus fears, that have postponed sporting events around the globe. Team Sportstar Chennai 06 March, 2020 18:06 IST Chennai City FC has been grouped alongside Bangladesh side Bashundhara Kings and Maldives' TC Sports and Maziya in Group E of the AFC Cup. - Twitter @Chennai City FC Team Sportstar Chennai 06 March, 2020 18:06 IST Defending I-League champion Chennai City FC's AFC Cup clash against Maziya S&RC will be held on March 11 despite the coronavirus fears that have postponed games all around the globe.Maldivian side Maziya is expected to land in Chennai on March 7, while Chennai City will arrive on March 9. The match will be played at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.RELATED| Chennai City FC to play AFC Cup home games in Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium "As of now, the match will take place as scheduled," said Kushal Das, the All India Football Federation's general secretary. It's the first ever AFC Cup game in Chennai, and the Singams are hosting the Maldivian outfit Maziya S&RC on March 11th! Bring your infinite roars and Bigils to back us! Link to buy match tickets on @bookmyshow: https://t.co/PrzxdpoL1R#VeraLevelKicku #AFCCup2020 #CCFCInAsia pic.twitter.com/H2t8hpQJEm— Chennai City FC (@ChennaiCityFC) March 5, 2020 Chennai City lost to Al Riffa in the AFC Champions League play-off in January, which saw it subsequently slip to the AFC Cup group stage. The side has been grouped alongside Bangladesh side Bashundhara Kings and Maldives' TC Sports and Maziya in Group E.Chennai City is currently sixth on the I-League table, 16 points away from table-topper Mohun Bagan.Full schedule of Chennai City FC's AFC Cup gamesMarch 11: Chennai City vs Maziya (H)April 14: TC Sports vs Chennai City (A)April 29: Chennai City vs Bashundhara Kings (H)May 13: Bashundhara Kings vs Chennai City (A)May 26: Maziya vs Chennai City (A)June 17: Chennai City vs TS Sports (H) Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos