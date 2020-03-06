Chennai City's AFC Cup clash with Maziya to go ahead despite coronavirus fears

Defending I-League champion Chennai City FC's AFC Cup clash against Maziya S&RC will be held on March 11 despite the coronavirus fears that have postponed games all around the globe.

Maldivian side Maziya is expected to land in Chennai on March 7, while Chennai City will arrive on March 9. The match will be played at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

RELATED| Chennai City FC to play AFC Cup home games in Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

"As of now, the match will take place as scheduled," said Kushal Das, the All India Football Federation's general secretary.

It's the first ever AFC Cup game in Chennai, and the Singams are hosting the Maldivian outfit Maziya S&RC on March 11th! Bring your infinite roars and Bigils to back us!



Link to buy match tickets on @bookmyshow: https://t.co/PrzxdpoL1R#VeraLevelKicku #AFCCup2020 #CCFCInAsia pic.twitter.com/H2t8hpQJEm — Chennai City FC (@ChennaiCityFC) March 5, 2020

Chennai City lost to Al Riffa in the AFC Champions League play-off in January, which saw it subsequently slip to the AFC Cup group stage. The side has been grouped alongside Bangladesh side Bashundhara Kings and Maldives' TC Sports and Maziya in Group E.

Chennai City is currently sixth on the I-League table, 16 points away from table-topper Mohun Bagan.