Monaco’s Camara handed four-match ban for covering up anti-homophobia logo

AS Monaco’s Mohamed Camara has been suspended for four matches, the French football league (LFP) said on Thursday, after an anti-homophobia logo on the Malian midfielder’s shirt was covered up during a Ligue 1 match.

The badge on Camara’s shirt was covered with white tape in Monaco’s last league match of the season on May 19, in which he netted a penalty in their 4-0 home win against Nantes.

“After hearing the player Mohamed Camara, and noting his refusal during the meeting to carry out one or more actions to raise awareness of the fight against homophobia, the Commission decided to impose a four-match suspension,” the LFP said in a statement.

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera had called for “the strongest sanctions” against the 24-year-old. Following Oudea-Castera’s comments, the Malian Football Federation issued a statement in support of the player.

ALSO READ | Footballers ready to strike over packed calendar, warns PFA chief

“It is important to remember that players are citizens like any others, whose fundamental rights must be protected in all circumstances,” the federation said

On Thursday, AS Monaco CEO Thiago Scuro said the club supported the French league’s anti-homophobia campaign.

“It was a personal initiative from Mo Camara,” Scuro told French media. “We will have this conversation with Mo internally. Internally, we will discuss this situation.”

Camara’s management agency, Unique Sports Group, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, several Ligue 1 players refused to take part in a gesture of support against homophobia, which called for players to wear a shirt with a rainbow-coloured number on the back.