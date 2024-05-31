MagazineBuy Print

Judge puts ex-Barcelona player Pique under official investigation in Saudi football case

The probe is examining suspicions of corruption and money laundering in the hosting of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia in a lucrative move made by former federation president Luis Rubiales in 2019.

Published : May 31, 2024 07:53 IST , BARCELONA - 2 MINS READ

AP
FILES PHOTO: Former Barcelona’s Spanish defender Gerard Pique.
FILES PHOTO: Former Barcelona’s Spanish defender Gerard Pique. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILES PHOTO: Former Barcelona’s Spanish defender Gerard Pique. | Photo Credit: AFP

A Spanish judge expanded her investigation into the Spanish football federation’s deal to take the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia to include former player Gerard Pique on Thursday.

In court documents made available to the press, judge Delia Rodrigo formally included the former Spain and Barcelona defender in a group of people now under official investigation.

The probe is examining suspicions of corruption and money laundering in the hosting of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia in a lucrative move made by former federation president Luis Rubiales in 2019.

The Madrid-based court said Thursday that contracts signed between the federation and Saudi Arabia in 2019 and 2020 concluded in a 10-year agreement to stage the mini football tournament in the Middle Eastern nation for 40 million euros ($43 million) a year.

But documents confiscated by police raids in March showed that another 4 million euros a year was to be paid as a commission to Piqué’s sports entertainment company Kosmos while Pique was still playing for Barcelona and participating in the Super Cup.

ALSO READ | Barcelona appoints Hansi Flick as new head coach

Piqué has since retired from football. Kosmos was involved in revamping tennis’ Davis Cup and also starting the alternative King’s League competition in Spain that has expanded to Latin America.

In April, the same judge requested or a bank account of Kosmos to be frozen.

Kosmos did not immediately respond to messages requesting comment.

The case is still at its investigative phase. The judge can either conclude to shelve it or recommend it go to trial.

Police arrested Rubiales and other federation employees earlier in April. He was released quickly released. The probe was then expanded to include Rubiales’ successor, Pedro Rocha.

Rocha took over as interim federation president after Rubiales stepped down in September, weeks after he became a national embarrassment for kissing a player without her consent during the Women’s World Cup awards ceremony.

Related Topics

Gerard Pique /

Barcelona /

Saudi Arabia /

Spanish Super Cup /

Luis Rubiales /

Women’s World Cup

