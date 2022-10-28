Football

Monza player Pablo Mari stabbed in supermarket attack

Monza soccer player Pablo Mari has been stabbed along with at least four other people in a shopping mall in the town of Assago outside Milan.

Reuters
28 October, 2022 09:12 IST
28 October, 2022 09:12 IST
(FILE) The 29-year-old Spanish centre back Mari is on loan at Serie A club Monza from Arsenal.

(FILE) The 29-year-old Spanish centre back Mari is on loan at Serie A club Monza from Arsenal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Monza soccer player Pablo Mari has been stabbed along with at least four other people in a shopping mall in the town of Assago outside Milan.

Monza soccer player Pablo Mari has been stabbed along with at least four other people in a shopping mall in the town of Assago outside Milan, news agency ANSA reported on Thursday.

The BBC said a 46-year-old suspect has been detained and the motive for the attack in a supermarket was not clear. Italian police said one person had died, a Bolivian national.

Also Read
Arsenal must bounce back quickly after PSV defeat, says Arteta

“Pablo Mari had a fairly deep wound on his back, which fortunately did not touch his vital organs such as the lungs or others. His life is not in danger, he should recover quickly,” Monza Chief Executive Adriano Galliani told Sky Italy.

The 29-year-old Spanish centre back Mari is on loan at Serie A club Monza from Arsenal.

Arsenal said in a statement: “We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “I just found out. I know (technical director) Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He’s in hospital but he seems to be okay.”

Arteta was speaking at a news conference after his team’s match away to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.

Galliani earlier said on Twitter: “Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon.”

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: India campaign review - what Blue Lionesses can learn from early exit

Watch: Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or, Mane wins Socrates award

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us