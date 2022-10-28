Monza player Pablo Mari stabbed in supermarket attack

Monza soccer player Pablo Mari has been stabbed along with at least four other people in a shopping mall in the town of Assago outside Milan, news agency ANSA reported on Thursday.

The BBC said a 46-year-old suspect has been detained and the motive for the attack in a supermarket was not clear. Italian police said one person had died, a Bolivian national.

Also Read Arsenal must bounce back quickly after PSV defeat, says Arteta

“Pablo Mari had a fairly deep wound on his back, which fortunately did not touch his vital organs such as the lungs or others. His life is not in danger, he should recover quickly,” Monza Chief Executive Adriano Galliani told Sky Italy.

The 29-year-old Spanish centre back Mari is on loan at Serie A club Monza from Arsenal.

Arsenal said in a statement: “We have been in contact with Pablo’s agent who has told us he’s in hospital and is not seriously hurt.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said: “I just found out. I know (technical director) Edu has been in touch with his relatives. He’s in hospital but he seems to be okay.”

Arteta was speaking at a news conference after his team’s match away to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.

Galliani earlier said on Twitter: “Dear Pablo, we are all here close to you and your family, we love you, keep fighting as you know how to do, you are a warrior and you will get well soon.”