Morocco vs Brazil LIVE Score, International friendly update: Ziyech keeps Brazil under pressure; MAR 0-0 BRA

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the international friendly tie between Morocco and Brazil, happening at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier, Morocco. This is Mayank bringing you all the live updates.
S. Boufal passes the ball through the defence to En-Nesyri but he misses reaching the ball on time as Brazil takes the ball back from Morocco. A slow passage of play here as the ball is mostly kept in the mid-field by both teams.
Possession after 18 mins: Brazil - 57 per cent and Morocco 43 per cent.
Emerson was making a cheeky run but he has been handled well by the Moroccan defence this time.
A brilliant through-ball from Paqueta to Rony but he could not keep the ball in target as Brazil misses a very good chance to get an early goal.
Y.En-Nesyri makes a run for Morocco with a through-ball to Ziyech but Brazil intercepts at the right time as it is time for Vinicius Jr. to salvage something with this possible run. Compact defending by Morocco to take the ball back.
Morocco wins a free-kick near the penalty box. Hakim Ziyech takes the free-kick and attempts to curl the ball directly in the box but an easy safe by Weverton calms things down for Brazil.
A challenge on Ounahi as he is down on the ground but nothing serious as the referee says play-on.
Ibanez intercepted at the right time as Brazil takes possession.
Hakim Ziyech on the run as Morocco is trying to build early pressure on Brazil with ball possession.
Morocco kick-off the ball and within no time Rodrygo fouled on a Moroccan defender.
Brazil, the visiting team sang their national anthem - Hino Nacional Brasileiro, followed by the Moroccan national anthem - the Cherifian Anthem.
Players are coming out in the middle as we are just few minutes away from the live action.
- Morocco: 0 win | Brazil: 2 wins | Draws: 0
Matches
- Brazil 2-0 Morocco - International Friendly - 09 Oct 1997
- Brazil 3-0 Morocco - FIFA World Cup - 16 Jun 1998
- Morocco: L-L-L-L-L
- Brazil: W-W-L-W-L
(4-3-3): Weverton; Emerson Royal, Militao, Ibanez, Telles; Paqueta, Casemiro, Santos; Vinicius, Rodrygo, Rony
(4-3-3): Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Louza; Ziyech, En Nesyri, Boufal
- Goalkeepers: Yassine Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
- Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari, Jawad El-Yamiq, Yahia Attiat-Allal, Badr Benoun.
- Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilel El Khanouss, Yahya Jabrane
- Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Ez Abde, Amine Harit, Ilias Chair, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Walid Cheddira
- Goalkeepers: Ederson, Mycael, Weverton
- Defenders: Arthur , Emerson Royal , Alex Telles , Renan Lodi, Ibanez , Eder Militao , Marquinhos, Robert Renan.
- Midfielders: Casemiro, Andrey Santos, Andre, Joao Gomes, Lucas Paqueta, Raphael Veiga.
- Forwards: Antony, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Rony, Vitor Roque.
World Cup semifinalists Morocco will not hold back in its friendly against Brazil on Saturday as it aims to deliver a statement win against the five-time world champions in its first home game after an outstanding Qatar 2022 campaign.
Manager Walid Regragui said his team can afford to be more daring than they were in the World Cup where a solid defence was key to helping them eliminate more fancied Spain and Portugal on their way to the last four. READ MORE.
- Location: Tangier, Morocco
- Stadium: Grand Stade de Tanger
- Date: Saturday 25 March (26th March in India)
- Kick-off Time: 22:00 GMT / 03:30 IST
- Referee: Sadok Selmi (TUN)