Morocco vs Brazil LIVE Score, International friendly update: Ziyech keeps Brazil under pressure; MAR 0-0 BRA

PREVIEW

World Cup semifinalists Morocco will not hold back in its friendly against Brazil on Saturday as it aims to deliver a statement win against the five-time world champions in its first home game after an outstanding Qatar 2022 campaign.

Manager Walid Regragui said his team can afford to be more daring than they were in the World Cup where a solid defence was key to helping them eliminate more fancied Spain and Portugal on their way to the last four.