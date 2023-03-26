Football

Morocco vs Brazil LIVE Score, International friendly update: Ziyech keeps Brazil under pressure; MAR 0-0 BRA

MAR vs BRA: Follow for live score, updates and highlights from the international friendly between Morocco and Brazil.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated:   26 March, 2023 04:05 IST
Soccer Football - International Friendly - Morocco v Brazil - Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier, Morocco - March 25, 2023 Brazil's Ibanez in action with Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi REUTERS/Juan Medina

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Morocco v Brazil - Grand Stade de Tanger, Tangier, Morocco - March 25, 2023 Brazil's Ibanez in action with Morocco's Azzedine Ounahi REUTERS/Juan Medina | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s Live coverage of the international friendly tie between Morocco and Brazil, happening at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier, Morocco. This is Mayank bringing you all the live updates.

March 26, 2023 04:01
21’

S. Boufal passes the ball through the defence to En-Nesyri but he misses reaching the ball on time as Brazil takes the ball back from Morocco. A slow passage of play here as the ball is mostly kept in the mid-field by both teams.

March 26, 2023 03:57
18’

Possession after 18 mins: Brazil - 57 per cent and Morocco 43 per cent.

March 26, 2023 03:55
15’

Emerson was making a cheeky run but he has been handled well by the Moroccan defence this time.

March 26, 2023 03:54
14’

A brilliant through-ball from Paqueta to Rony but he could not keep the ball in target as Brazil misses a very good chance to get an early goal.

March 26, 2023 03:52
12’

Y.En-Nesyri makes a run for Morocco with a through-ball to Ziyech but Brazil intercepts at the right time as it is time for Vinicius Jr. to salvage something with this possible run. Compact defending by Morocco to take the ball back.

March 26, 2023 03:49
9’

Morocco wins a free-kick near the penalty box. Hakim Ziyech takes the free-kick and attempts to curl the ball directly in the box but an easy safe by Weverton calms things down for Brazil.

March 26, 2023 03:47
8’

A challenge on Ounahi as he is down on the ground but nothing serious as the referee says play-on.

March 26, 2023 03:46
5’

Ibanez intercepted at the right time as Brazil takes possession.

March 26, 2023 03:44
3’

Hakim Ziyech on the run as Morocco is trying to build early pressure on Brazil with ball possession.

March 26, 2023 03:41
KICK-OFF

Morocco kick-off the ball and within no time Rodrygo fouled on a Moroccan defender.

March 26, 2023 03:38
Time for National Anthem

Brazil, the visiting team sang their national anthem - Hino Nacional Brasileiro, followed by the Moroccan national anthem - the Cherifian Anthem.

March 26, 2023 03:28
All set for kick-off

Players are coming out in the middle as we are just few minutes away from the live action.

March 26, 2023 03:04
Live action soon!
March 26, 2023 03:01
List of key matches in the ongoing international break

List of key matches in upcoming international break

March 26, 2023 02:56
HEAD-TO-HEAD
  • Morocco: 0 win | Brazil: 2 wins | Draws: 0

Matches

  • Brazil 2-0 Morocco - International Friendly - 09 Oct 1997
  • Brazil 3-0 Morocco - FIFA World Cup - 16 Jun 1998
March 26, 2023 02:55
RECENT FORM (ALL COMPETITION)
  • Morocco: L-L-L-L-L
  • Brazil: W-W-L-W-L

March 26, 2023 02:48
Brazil starting lineup (4-3-3)

(4-3-3): Weverton; Emerson Royal, Militao, Ibanez, Telles; Paqueta, Casemiro, Santos; Vinicius, Rodrygo, Rony

March 26, 2023 02:44
Morocco Starting Lineup (4-3-3)

(4-3-3): Bono; Hakimi, Aguerd, Saiss, Mazraoui; Ounahi, Amrabat, Louza; Ziyech, En Nesyri, Boufal

March 26, 2023 02:41
MOROCCO SQUAD
  • Goalkeepers: Yassine Bono, Munir, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti
  • Defenders: Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Romain Saiss, Nayef Aguerd, Achraf Dari, Jawad El-Yamiq, Yahia Attiat-Allal, Badr Benoun.
  • Midfielders: Sofyan Amrabat, Selim Amallah, Abdelhamid Sabiri, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilel El Khanouss, Yahya Jabrane
  • Forwards: Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Ez Abde, Amine Harit, Ilias Chair, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Walid Cheddira

March 26, 2023 02:36
Ibn Battuta - Grand Stade de Tanger
March 26, 2023 02:31
BRAZIL SQUAD
  • Goalkeepers: Ederson, Mycael, Weverton
  • Defenders: Arthur , Emerson Royal , Alex Telles , Renan Lodi, Ibanez , Eder Militao , Marquinhos, Robert Renan.
  • Midfielders: Casemiro, Andrey Santos, Andre, Joao Gomes, Lucas Paqueta, Raphael Veiga.
  • Forwards: Antony, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Rony, Vitor Roque.

March 26, 2023 02:28
PRACTICE TIME!

TANGIER, MOROCCO - MARCH 25: Morocco squad inspects the pitch prior to the international friendly match between Morocco and Brazil at Grand Stade de Tanger on March 25, 2023 in Tangier, Morocco. (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

March 26, 2023 02:22
PREVIEW

World Cup semifinalists Morocco will not hold back in its friendly against Brazil on Saturday as it aims to deliver a statement win against the five-time world champions in its first home game after an outstanding Qatar 2022 campaign.

Manager Walid Regragui said his team can afford to be more daring than they were in the World Cup where a solid defence was key to helping them eliminate more fancied Spain and Portugal on their way to the last four. READ MORE.

March 26, 2023 02:13
Tribute to footballing legend Pele!
March 26, 2023 02:09
LIVE STREAMING UPDATE
  • When will Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match be played?

Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match will be played on 26th March.

  • Where will Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match be played?

Morocco vs Brazil match international friendly will be played at Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier, Morocco.

  • What time will Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match kick off?

Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match will begin at 3:30 AM IST.

  • How do I watch live streaming of the Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match?

Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match will not be streamed in India.

  • Which TV Channel will telecast Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match live?

Morocco vs Brazil international friendly match will not be telecasted in India.


March 26, 2023 01:55
MOROCCO vs BRAZIL
  • Location: Tangier, Morocco
  • Stadium: Grand Stade de Tanger
  • Date: Saturday 25 March (26th March in India)
  • Kick-off Time: 22:00 GMT / 03:30 IST
  • Referee: Sadok Selmi (TUN)

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us