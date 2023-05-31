Football

Former Manchester United star Nani departs Melbourne Victory

The 36-year-old former Manchester United and Portugal winger Nani was hailed as one of the A-League’s biggest coups in years when he signed last year.

MELBOURNE 31 May, 2023 10:40 IST
FILE PHOTO: Luis Nani of the Melbourne Victory in action.

FILE PHOTO: Luis Nani of the Melbourne Victory in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Former Manchester United and Portugal winger Nani has left Melbourne Victory after just 10 league appearances, the Australian club said on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old was hailed as one of the A-League’s biggest coups in years when he signed last year.

But he did not live up to the hype, failing to score before a serious knee injury ruled him out for the rest of the season.

“The club would like to thank Nani for his contribution and wishes him the best for the future,” Victory said in a statement.

Nani joined from Italian club Venezia, following stints in the United States, Spain and Turkey, having left United in 2015.

Nani was capped 112 times for Portugal and won the Premier League four times with United.

Melbourne Victory finished the A-League season 11th in the 12-team table.

Follow Us