Lyon’s Aouar gets first Algeria call-up after switch from France

The 24-year-old midfielder played one game for France - a friendly against Ukraine in 2020 - before switching allegiance to Algeria, where his parents were born, in March.

FILE PHOTO: Olympique Lyon's Houssem Aouar celebrates after the match against Manchester City on August 15, 2020.

Photo Credit: REUTERS

Olympique Lyon’s Houssem Aouar has been called up to the Algeria squad for the first time ahead of games against Uganda and Tunisia, the national football association said on Tuesday.

Algeria play Uganda in an Africa Cup on Nations qualifier on June 18 and host Tunisia in a friendly two days later.

Algeria, Cup of Nations champions in 1990 and 2019, have already secured qualification for the Finals of the next edition in Ivory Coast next January.

