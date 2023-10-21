Serie A: Kvaratskhelia nets brace, Napoli beats Verona 3-1

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted a goal in each half as Napoli claimed a resounding 3-1 victory at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday.
An unmarked Matteo Politano broke the deadlock for the visitors after 27 minutes with a low volley inside the box, capitalising on a cross that sailed over the Verona defence.
Two minutes before the break, Kvaratskhelia extended the lead with a precise low shot from a sharp angle, threading the ball between Verona’s goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo and the goalpost.
Ten minutes into the second half, the Georgian winger scored his second, cutting inside a defender and placing the ball inside the far post.
Darko Lazovic got a consolation goal for the home fans with a powerful shot from within the box on the hour mark.
Napoli is in fifth place with 17 points. Verona is 16th with eight points.
