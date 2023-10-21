MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Kvaratskhelia nets brace, Napoli beats Verona 3-1

After the away win, Napoli is in fifth place with 17 points while Verona is 16th with eight points in the ongoing Serie A season.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 21:09 IST , VERONA - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal against Hellas Verona at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi, Verona on Saturday.
Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal against Hellas Verona at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi, Verona on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia celebrates after scoring his side’s third goal against Hellas Verona at Stadio Marc’Antonio Bentegodi, Verona on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia netted a goal in each half as Napoli claimed a resounding 3-1 victory at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday.

An unmarked Matteo Politano broke the deadlock for the visitors after 27 minutes with a low volley inside the box, capitalising on a cross that sailed over the Verona defence.

Two minutes before the break, Kvaratskhelia extended the lead with a precise low shot from a sharp angle, threading the ball between Verona’s goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo and the goalpost.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Georgian winger scored his second, cutting inside a defender and placing the ball inside the far post.

Darko Lazovic got a consolation goal for the home fans with a powerful shot from within the box on the hour mark.

Napoli is in fifth place with 17 points. Verona is 16th with eight points. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Napoli /

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC LIVE score, KBFC 1-1 NEUFC, ISL 2023-24: Danish scores from Luna’s cross for equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sir Bobby Charlton, FIFA World Cup winner with England and a Manchester United legend, dies aged 86
    AP,Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: Kvaratskhelia nets brace, Napoli beats Verona 3-1
    Reuters
  4. Sir Bobby Charlton dead: The life of England’s FIFA World Cup hero and Man United legend in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs SA: South Africa remains third, England slips to ninth; Standings, Net Run Rate
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Serie A: Kvaratskhelia nets brace, Napoli beats Verona 3-1
    Reuters
  2. Sir Bobby Charlton dead: The life of England’s FIFA World Cup hero and Man United legend in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  3. Sir Bobby Charlton, FIFA World Cup winner with England and a Manchester United legend, dies aged 86
    AP,Team Sportstar
  4. WSL 2023-24: Thomas hat-trick sends Spurs top of the league after 4-2 win over Villa
    Reuters
  5. Thomas Dennerby names 23-member Indian Women’s Team for AFC Women’s Olympic Qualifiers Round 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kerala Blasters vs NorthEast United FC LIVE score, KBFC 1-1 NEUFC, ISL 2023-24: Danish scores from Luna’s cross for equaliser
    Team Sportstar
  2. Sir Bobby Charlton, FIFA World Cup winner with England and a Manchester United legend, dies aged 86
    AP,Team Sportstar
  3. Serie A: Kvaratskhelia nets brace, Napoli beats Verona 3-1
    Reuters
  4. Sir Bobby Charlton dead: The life of England’s FIFA World Cup hero and Man United legend in pictures
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after ENG vs SA: South Africa remains third, England slips to ninth; Standings, Net Run Rate
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment