MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Celebrations are replaced by concern at Napoli amid a slow start to title defence

With only four wins in its opening eight matches and already two losses — both at home — Napoli is off to a much slower start to the season than last year when it won the league.

Published : Oct 19, 2023 17:09 IST , ROME  - 3 MINS READ

AP
File Photo - (L-R) Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia look dejected after the match.
File Photo - (L-R) Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia look dejected after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

File Photo - (L-R) Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia look dejected after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

There are still blue-and-white streamers hanging over alleyways and banners all over the city celebrating Napoli’s first Serie A title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club.

There hasn’t been much to celebrate lately in the southern city, though. With only four wins in its opening eight matches and already two losses — both at home — Napoli is off to a much slower start to the season than it had a year ago when the Partenopei didn’t lose until January and remained unbeaten at home until March.

So it’s plain to see why new Napoli coach Rudi Garcia is already under pressure, with club president Aurelio De Laurentiis meeting several times with the coach recently amid speculation that Antonio Conte or some other manager might be called in as a replacement.

Garcia, the Frenchman who formerly coached Roma, was hired after Luciano Spalletti left Napoli saying he needed to take a season off. Spalletti then took over Italy’s national team when Roberto Mancini unexpectedly left that job to take on the same role in Saudi Arabia.

READ MORE: Newcastle confirms Tonali under investigation for illegal betting

While Spalletti and the free-flowing attack he employed at Napoli are sorely missed, so too is centerback Kim Min-jae. Kim, one of the revelations of last season, joined Bayern Munich in an expensive transfer.

Fiorentina dismantled Napoli’s defence in a 3-1 win at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona before the international break. That came five days after a 3-2 home loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Now Garcia is missing his standout centre forward after Victor Osimhen injured his right thigh while with Nigeria’s national team.

“Napoli is in trouble,” said Fabio Cannavaro, who began his career with the club before captaining Italy to the 2006 World Cup title. “It plays one very good match and then struggles a lot in the next game. This team is lacking continuity.

“When you change coaches there are always some issues,” Cannavaro added. “But we’re still only at the start and the club will figure things out. Napoli has a very strong roster.”

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid boosted by Indonesia changing sides after Australia co-host talks

For Saturday’s match at Hellas Verona, Giovanni Simeone will likely replace Osimhen in attack, with Giacomo Raspadori as another option. Osimhen was also injured early last season and Simeone and Raspadori stepped up to help extend Napoli’s strong start.

Dribbling wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is set to play after getting married at home in Georgia during the break.

When Juventus visits Serie A leader AC Milan at the San Siro on Sunday, there will be a strong American presence with four U.S. internationals involved.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah at Milan will be facing Juventus duo Weston McKennie and Tim Weah — the son of former Milan player George Weah.

It’s shaping up as a key match for both sides’ title ambitions, with second-place Inter Milan visiting Torino on Saturday.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A /

Napoli /

Rudi Garcia /

Luciano Spalletti /

Italy /

AC Milan /

Inter Milan /

Juventus /

Victor Osimhen /

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia /

Christian Pulisic /

Weston McKennie /

Torino /

Serie A 2023-24 /

Kim Min-jae

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: IND 37/0 (6); Rohit, Gill begin 257-run chase well vs BAN
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wankhede Stadium to unveil life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar on November 1
    Shayan Acharya
  3. PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Celebrations are replaced by concern at Napoli amid a slow start to title defence
    AP
  5. FA to review lighting Wembley arch in Israeli colours following criticism
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. No football matches until further notice in Israel: UEFA
    Team Sportstar
  2. Pakistan footballers cry after a historic victory over Cambodia in a World Cup qualifier
    Reuters
  3. FA to review lighting Wembley arch in Israeli colours following criticism
    Reuters
  4. Bundesliga 2023-24: Fullkrug in peak form ahead of Dortmund’s game against former club Werder Bremen
    Reuters
  5. Serie A: Celebrations are replaced by concern at Napoli amid a slow start to title defence
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023: IND 37/0 (6); Rohit, Gill begin 257-run chase well vs BAN
    Team Sportstar
  2. Wankhede Stadium to unveil life-size statue of Sachin Tendulkar on November 1
    Shayan Acharya
  3. PKL 2023: Full schedule, date, time, venue for Pro Kabaddi League season 10
    Team Sportstar
  4. Serie A: Celebrations are replaced by concern at Napoli amid a slow start to title defence
    AP
  5. FA to review lighting Wembley arch in Israeli colours following criticism
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment