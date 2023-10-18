MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Newcastle confirms Tonali under investigation for illegal betting

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July for a reported fee of 70 million euros (74 million USD), a record sum for an Italian player.

Published : Oct 18, 2023 21:00 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
As the investigation into Tonali is ongoing, Newcastle said it was unable to offer any further comment at this time. 
As the investigation into Tonali is ongoing, Newcastle said it was unable to offer any further comment at this time.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

As the investigation into Tonali is ongoing, Newcastle said it was unable to offer any further comment at this time.  | Photo Credit: AP

Newcastle United’s Italian midfielder Sandro Tonali is under investigation in relation to illegal betting, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Tonali joined Newcastle from AC Milan in July for a reported fee of 70 million euros (74 million USD), a record sum for an Italian player.

Legal and sporting authorities are investigating the use of illegal betting platforms by football players in Italy.

ALSO READ: Juventus midfielder Fagioli breaks silence after ban over betting

“Newcastle United can confirm Sandro Tonali is subject to investigation by the Italian Prosecutor’s Office and Italian Football Federation (FIGC) in relation to illegal betting activity,” the club said in a statement.

“Sandro is fully engaging with the investigation and will continue to cooperate with all relevant authorities. He and his family will continue to receive the club’s full support.”

Juventus’s Nicolo Fagioli received a seven-month ban as part of a settlement with the FIGC after breaching rules on betting on matches, on Tuesday. Fagioli is under investigation by prosecutors in Turin for allegedly betting on illegal websites.

As the investigation into Tonali is ongoing, Newcastle said it was unable to offer any further comment at this time.

Related stories

Related Topics

Sandro Tonali /

Newcastle United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Newcastle confirms Tonali under investigation for illegal betting
    Reuters
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after NZ vs AFG: New Zealand goes top with win over Afghanistan; standings, Net Run Rate
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ beats AFG by 149 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad for first time since Rubiales controversy after FIFA World Cup triumph
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023 highest run scorers after NZ vs AFG: Conway on top, Rizwan second
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Newcastle confirms Tonali under investigation for illegal betting
    Reuters
  2. Premier League: Gueye’s return for Senegal cheers Everton ahead of Liverpool derby
    Reuters
  3. VAR officials involved in Liverpool error to make Premier League return
    Reuters
  4. Manchester United shares tumble as Ratcliffe’s stake bid report dents buyout hopes
    Reuters
  5. Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim refuses to improve 6 billion USD Manchester United bid: Reports
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Newcastle confirms Tonali under investigation for illegal betting
    Reuters
  2. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table after NZ vs AFG: New Zealand goes top with win over Afghanistan; standings, Net Run Rate
    Team Sportstar
  3. New Zealand vs Afghanistan Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: NZ beats AFG by 149 runs
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jenni Hermoso returns to Spain’s squad for first time since Rubiales controversy after FIFA World Cup triumph
    Team Sportstar
  5. World Cup 2023 highest run scorers after NZ vs AFG: Conway on top, Rizwan second
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment