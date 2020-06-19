Football Football Coppa Italia: Health officials slam celebrating Napoli fans The World Health Organization has condemned the 'reckless' celebrations on the streets of Naples after Napoli's 4-2 penalty win over Juventus in the Coppa Italia. AP MILAN 19 June, 2020 16:33 IST World Health Organization assistant director general Ranieri Guerra compared the celebrations to the notorious first leg Champions League match between Atalanta and Valencia in February. - REUTERS AP MILAN 19 June, 2020 16:33 IST Thousands of Napoli soccer fans who poured into the streets to celebrate the team’s Italian Cup title without social distancing have been criticized by health officials as being reckless.World Health Organization assistant director general Ranieri Guerra says he was reminded of Atalanta’s Champions League game with Valencia in February. That match is believed to have been a key factor in why the virus has been so deadly in Bergamo. Guerra says "we can’t allow this."READ| Coppa Italia: Napoli upsets Juve to give Gattuso first trophy as coach Deputy Health Minister Sandra Zampa says the celebration amounted to dangerous behaviour. Fans in Naples flooded into central piazzas and set off fireworks to celebrate shortly after Napoli beat Juventus in an empty stadium in Rome on Wednesday.Nearly 35,000 people have died in Italy from the coronavirus. The Campania region that includes Naples has accounted for 431 of those deaths. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos