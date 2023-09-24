MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Newcastle smashes Sheffield United in 8-0 thrashing

There was no respite as Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes capitalised on weak defending to make it 7-0 before substitute Alexander Isak completed the rout with a late goal to move Eddie Howe’s side up to eighth in the standings.

Published : Sep 24, 2023 23:28 IST , SHEFFIELD - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Newcastle United’s Sven Botman and Dan Burn celebrate after the match.
Newcastle United’s Sven Botman and Dan Burn celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Newcastle United’s Sven Botman and Dan Burn celebrate after the match. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Newcastle United ruthlessly put Sheffield United to the sword with a dazzling 8-0 victory at Bramall Lane on Sunday, with eight different players scoring to leave the home side bottom of the Premier League standings.

Newcastle showed no signs of a hangover from midweek after their first Champions League game in 20 years—a goalless draw away at AC Milan—and they took a 3-0 lead by halftime with goals from Sean Longstaff, Dan Burn, and Sven Botman.

The second half was a similar story, as Kieran Trippier racked up his third assist when Callum Wilson headed home before Anthony Gordon curled in Newcastle’s fifth from outside the box, which had Blades fans heading for the exits by the hour mark.

There was no respite as Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimaraes capitalised on weak defending to make it 7-0 before substitute Alexander Isak completed the rout with a late goal to move Eddie Howe’s side up to eighth in the standings.

Related stories

Related Topics

Newcastle United /

Sheffield United

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Newcastle smashes Sheffield United in 8-0 thrashing
    Reuters
  2. Tigst Assefa smashes women’s marathon world record in Berlin
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC beats NorthEast United FC 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Chhetri and Jhingan turn coaches on field, guiding India into round of 16 in Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Chelsea trying to end goal drought after loss against Aston Villa
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Newcastle smashes Sheffield United in 8-0 thrashing
    Reuters
  2. Chelsea trying to end goal drought after loss against Aston Villa
    Reuters
  3. Asian Games and Olympics problems can be solved through negotiations, says AFC secretary general Windsor John
    Stan Rayan
  4. Dutch police use tear gas to disperse rioters after Ajax v Feyenoord suspended
    Reuters
  5. Premier League 2023-24: Aston Villa beats Chelsea, Watkins shines in 1-0 win
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Newcastle smashes Sheffield United in 8-0 thrashing
    Reuters
  2. Tigst Assefa smashes women’s marathon world record in Berlin
    Reuters
  3. ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC beats NorthEast United FC 2-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Chhetri and Jhingan turn coaches on field, guiding India into round of 16 in Hangzhou
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Chelsea trying to end goal drought after loss against Aston Villa
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment