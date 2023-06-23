Construction halted on the mansion of Brazilian soccer star Neymar

Construction on a mansion belonging to Brazilian soccer player Neymar Jr was halted on Thursday due to environmental violations, officials said on Thursday, adding that the high-profile athlete could face a fine of at least $1 million.
The residence is located in the coastal town of Mangaratiba on the south coast of Rio de Janeiro state.
.The luxury project violated rules regarding the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock and sand, the local government said in a statement.
If the violations are proven, Neymar Jr could be forced to pay at least 5 million reais ($1.05 million) in fines, according to the statement.
Officials said that during their visit to the property to stop construction, the athlete’s father, Neymar da Silva Santos, insulted them. He was subsequently threatened with arrest but was ultimately not detained.
A Neymar family spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.
