Women’s Ashes Nottingham Test: Perry stars for Australia before Ecclestone and Co. hit back

Ellyse Perry was Australia’s driving force as the tourists reached 328-7 at close of play in the lone Test of the multi-format series at Trent Bridge.

Published : Jun 23, 2023 10:21 IST - 2 MINS READ

AFP
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Australia batter Ellyse Perry reacts after being dismissed for 99 runs during day one of the LV= Insurance Women's Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on June 22, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Australia batter Ellyse Perry reacts after being dismissed for 99 runs during day one of the LV= Insurance Women's Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on June 22, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Stu Forster
infoIcon

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Australia batter Ellyse Perry reacts after being dismissed for 99 runs during day one of the LV= Insurance Women's Ashes Test match between England and Australia at Trent Bridge on June 22, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) | Photo Credit: Stu Forster

Australia’s Ellyse Perry hit an eye-catching 99 before Sophie Ecclestone led England’s fightback on the first day of the women’s Ashes on Thursday.

Perry was Australia’s driving force as the tourists reached 328-7 at close of play in the lone Test of the multi-format series at Trent Bridge.

In the biggest moment of a dramatic day, Perry overturned an lbw verdict off Lauren Filer’s first ball at international level.

ALSO READ: Women’s Ashes 2023 Nottingham Test Day 1 Highlights: AUS 328/7 - Perry, McGrath anchor Aussie charge

Perry, who had scored only 10 at the time, went on to reach her fifth 50-plus score in 10 Tests against England.

Just as Australia looked set to take a stranglehold on the Test, Ecclestone dismissed Jess Jonassen and Australia captain Alyssa Healy, for a duck, in the same over.

Filer eventually claimed the prize scalp of Perry as she eyed a century, while slow left-armer Ecclestone bowled Tahlia McGrath, who smashed 61 in a 119-run stand with Perry.

The five-day Test is worth four points in the series and will be followed by three Twenty20 internationals and three one-day internationals.

ALSO READ: Women’s Ashes: A beginner’s guide to the England vs Australia multi-format series

After the thrilling first men’s Test between England and Australia earlier this week, it was the women’s turn to seize the spotlight.

Trying to regain the urn for the first time since 2015, England were cheered on by an attendance of 5,545 -- the largest crowd on a single day for a women’s Test in the country.

England captain Heather Knight, who promised to “entertain and inspire” on the eve of only the second five-day women’s Test in history, was attacking with her field settings after the hosts were asked to bowl.

But Australia, buoyed by their T20 World Cup triumph earlier this year, were in control at 226-3 before losing three wickets for 12 runs in the space of 24 balls to give England renewed hope.

Annabel Sutherland (39 not out) and Alana King (seven not out) will hope to blast Australia towards 400 when play resumes on Friday.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
