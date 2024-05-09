MagazineBuy Print

BAN-W vs IND-W, 5th T20I: Radha, Richa set up India Women’s 21–run win and 5-0 series sweep

Chasing a huge 157-run target, Bangladesh began promisingly but collapsed against the left-arm spinner Radha Yadav, who picked up three wickets.

Published : May 09, 2024 20:05 IST , SYLHET - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Indian women’s team players pose after winning the T20I series against Bangladesh.
Indian women’s team players pose after winning the T20I series against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Bangladesh Cricket Board
infoIcon

Indian women’s team players pose after winning the T20I series against Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: Bangladesh Cricket Board

Radha Yadav (3/24) ran through Bangladesh’s top-order after Richa Ghosh’s quickfire unbeaten 28 off 17 balls, setting up India’s 21–run win in the fifth T20I and a 5-0 series sweep here on Thursday.

Chasing a huge 157-run target, Bangladesh began promisingly but collapsed against the left-arm spinner Yadav. Despite the rearguard act by Ritu Moni (37, 33b, 4x4) and Shorifa Khatun (28 not out, 21b, 3x4s), the hosts finished at 135 for six in 20 overs.

All-rounder Moni and Shorifa put on a resolute stand of 57 runs for the sixth wicket to lead the fightback and put India in pressure, but the visitors prevailed eventually.

The stand between Moni and Khatun was also Bangladesh’s highest for the sixth wicket in WT20Is, breaking the 32 between Sanjida Islam and Nigar Sultana.

It was leg-spinner Asha Sobhana (2/25) who broke the resilient partnership, cleaning up Moni in the 17th over to shut the doors on the home side.

Bangladesh were left reeling at 52 for five halfway through but Moni and Shorifa reignited their hopes, cashing in on every opportunity to score boundaries and with deft rotation of strike.

Yadav made her first impression in the game with an athletic catch to get rid of an on-song Sobhana Mostary (13) off Titas Sadhu. Mostary had hit three fours off Pooja Vastrakar’s first over to set her side on track during the chase.

ALSO READ | Lord’s ground to get 61 million pounds upgrade to two stands

After getting Dilara Akter (4), caught at mid-off by Vastrakar for her first breakthrough off her first ball, Yadav cleaned up Bangladesh skipper Nigar Sultana (7) and pinned Rubya Haider (20) in the front of the stumps for two wickets in the ninth over to derail the hosts.

Earlier, Ghosh smacked a handy little innings with three fours and a six to take India to 156 for five, providing a much-needed impetus after the visitors stumbled with a flurry of wickets.

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (30), Dayalan Hemalatha (37) and S Sajana (1) fell in quick succession which allowed Bangladesh to halt India’s progress as they were aiming for a big score.

Harmanpreet and Hemalatha put on 60 runs for the third wicket for a strong foundation.

India’s 156 for five was the highest total of the series from either team with Smriti Mandhana setting the tone early on, hitting four fours and one six to make a fluent 33 off 25 balls.

Yadav finished as the highest wicket-taker in the series with 10 dismissals in five games whereas Mandhana’s 116 runs in five outings were the most for any batter.

