Neymar, Mbappe have ‘very good’ relationship, Galtier says amid rift claims

Paris St Germain manager Christophe Galtier said forwards Neymar and Kylian Mbappe share a “very good” relationship, amid reports of a rift between the pair following an incident in its Champions League game this week.

Neymar appeared to be furious after Mbappe chose to take a shot rather than pass the ball for a tap-in during its 2-1 win over Juventus in the group stage game on Tuesday.

“The relationship between Ney and Kylian is very good, and I’m not giving you the runaround,” Galtier told reporters on Friday.

“They are together in the training exercises, they are often together in the warm-ups. Yes, there was that match situation. And I discussed it yesterday with Kylian, who I think, I think, has discussed it with Ney.

“I am convinced that Kylian will make more decisive passes to Ney, as Ney is capable of making decisive passes to Kylian. But I haven’t felt anything negative since the game in relation to this chance.”

PSG, who is second in the French Ligue 1, hosts Brest in the league later on Saturday.