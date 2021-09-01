Football Football Injured Kante and Tolisso to miss France World Cup qualifiers Kante suffered an ankle injury and Tolisso picked up a calf injury and were replaced in the squad by Adrien Rabiot and Matteo Guendouzi. Reuters 01 September, 2021 19:58 IST The world champion takes on Bosnia later on Wednesday in Strasbourg before travelling to Ukraine and hosting Finland in Lyon. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 01 September, 2021 19:58 IST France midfielders N'Golo Kante and Corentin Tolisso have been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers against Bosnia, Ukraine and Finland with injuries, the French federation said on Wednesday.Kante suffered an ankle injury and Tolisso picked up a calf injury and were replaced in the squad by Adrien Rabiot and Matteo Guendouzi.READ: Neuer, Muller ruled out of Germany's World Cup qualifier The world champion takes on Bosnia later on Wednesday in Strasbourg before travelling to Ukraine and hosting Finland in Lyon. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :