Nicolas Otamendi bids farewell as a Manchester City player

Nicolas Otamendi made 210 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 11 goals with two Premier League titles and four League Cup medals to his name.

01 October, 2020 20:13 IST

Nicolas Otamendi leaves after a successful stint at Manchester City.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Nicolas Otamendi left Manchester City in September 2020 after five successful years at the club. He joined the Portuguese club of Benfica.

Otamendi made 210 appearances, scoring 11 goals with two Premier League titles and four League Cup medals to his name. He lifted the FA Cup in 2019 and also won won the Community Shield on two occasions.

Check out what the Argentine had to say in his departing interview.

 

