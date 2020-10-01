Football Football Nicolas Otamendi bids farewell as a Manchester City player Nicolas Otamendi made 210 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 11 goals with two Premier League titles and four League Cup medals to his name. Team Sportstar 01 October, 2020 20:13 IST Nicolas Otamendi leaves after a successful stint at Manchester City. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 01 October, 2020 20:13 IST Nicolas Otamendi left Manchester City in September 2020 after five successful years at the club. He joined the Portuguese club of Benfica. Otamendi made 210 appearances, scoring 11 goals with two Premier League titles and four League Cup medals to his name. He lifted the FA Cup in 2019 and also won won the Community Shield on two occasions.Check out what the Argentine had to say in his departing interview. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos