Lampard pleased with Mendy debut despite defeat

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was pleased with new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's debut for the club during the their Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
30 September, 2020 13:27 IST
