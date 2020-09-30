Videos Lampard pleased with Mendy debut despite defeat Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was pleased with new goalkeeper Edouard Mendy's debut for the club during the their Carabao Cup defeat to Tottenham. Team Sportstar 30 September, 2020 13:27 IST Team Sportstar 30 September, 2020 13:27 IST Lampard pleased with Mendy debut despite defeat You need to know I love to win - new City signing Ruben Dias LA Lakers: This season's top three plays Ricky Ponting: No excuses, we were just outplayed More Videos French Open: Day Three highlights IPL 2020 Special: Down the Royal lane with Kamran Akmal Watch - IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - Match Review Five Things: Liverpool so superior when it comes to shots Jota will never forget dream Liverpool debut - Klopp IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Head-to-head record, statistics, preview IPL 2020: RCB vs MI - Kohli & Co. win Super Over thriller - Match recap Watch: IPL 2020 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - Match review