MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fagioli’s gets Juventus contract extension till 2028 despite ban for betting violations

Juventus had expressed its support to Fagioli, who admitted to a gambling addiction, immediately after his ban and continued its show of faith by renewing his contract, which was set to expire in 2026.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 22:28 IST , TURIN, ITALY - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Juventus extends Fagioli’s contract until 2028 despite midfielder’s ban for betting violations
FILE PHOTO: Juventus extends Fagioli’s contract until 2028 despite midfielder’s ban for betting violations | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Juventus extends Fagioli’s contract until 2028 despite midfielder’s ban for betting violations | Photo Credit: AP

Juventus extended Nicolò Fagioli’s contract until the end of June 2028 on Tuesday, less than a month after the young midfielder was banned for seven months by the Italian soccer federation for betting violations.

Juventus had expressed its support to Fagioli, who admitted to a gambling addiction, immediately after his ban and continued its show of faith by renewing his contract, which was set to expire in 2026.

The 22-year-old Fagioli is considered one of Italy’s top young midfielders and has spent almost his entire career at Juventus — apart from a season-long loan at Cremonese — after joining the Bianconeri’s youth setup in 2015.

Fagioli agreed to a plea bargain with the federation last month that also stipulates he undergo therapy for a gambling addiction.

Fagioli, who had already been seeing a therapist for his problem, alerted the Italian soccer federation’s prosecutor about the case and cooperated with authorities to mitigate his punishment.

ALSO READ | Napoli fires coach Rudi Garcia after 3rd loss of Serie A campaign and rehires Walter Mazzarri

That allowed the minimum ban of three years for players betting on soccer matches to be greatly reduced.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, who used to play for AC Milan, was handed a 10-month ban in the same far-reaching case, with prosecutors in Turin also carrying out a criminal investigation.

Related stories

Related Topics

Serie A /

Juventus /

Nicolo Fagioli /

Italy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fagioli’s gets Juventus contract extension till 2028 despite ban for betting violations
    AP
  2. Sehwag: You need a bit of luck in World Cup knockout games, but you also need to play well
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Neeraj Chopra in top five for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. India looks to brush aside old rival New Zealand in road to the ICC World Cup 2023 final
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Former Chelsea owner Abramovich linked to close aides of Vladimir Putin: Reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Fagioli’s gets Juventus contract extension till 2028 despite ban for betting violations
    AP
  2. Napoli fires coach Rudi Garcia after 3rd loss of Serie A campaign and rehires Walter Mazzarri
    AP
  3. Former Chelsea owner Abramovich linked to close aides of Vladimir Putin: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. Germany’s Fullkrug happy with growing demand for centre forwards
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Hungary criticises Bulgaria as it suddenly changes venue
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fagioli’s gets Juventus contract extension till 2028 despite ban for betting violations
    AP
  2. Sehwag: You need a bit of luck in World Cup knockout games, but you also need to play well
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. Neeraj Chopra in top five for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023
    Team Sportstar
  4. India looks to brush aside old rival New Zealand in road to the ICC World Cup 2023 final
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. Former Chelsea owner Abramovich linked to close aides of Vladimir Putin: Reports
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment