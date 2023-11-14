MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Napoli fires coach Rudi Garcia after third loss of Serie A campaign and rehires Walter Mazzarri

Napoli fired coach Rudi Garcia on Tuesday, two days after the team’s third loss in Serie A this season, and replaced him with Walter Mazzarri, who returns to Napoli after 10 years.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 21:44 IST , NAPLES - 2 MINS READ

AP
Napoli coach Rudi Garcia walks on the pitch ahead of the Serie A match between Napoli and Empoli.
Napoli coach Rudi Garcia walks on the pitch ahead of the Serie A match between Napoli and Empoli. | Photo Credit: Alessandro Garofalo/AP
infoIcon

Napoli coach Rudi Garcia walks on the pitch ahead of the Serie A match between Napoli and Empoli. | Photo Credit: Alessandro Garofalo/AP

Six months after storming to its first Serie A title since the days when Diego Maradona played for the club, Napoli is in a state of upheaval.

The southern club fired coach Rudi Garcia on Tuesday, two days after the team’s third loss in Serie A this season, and replaced him with Walter Mazzarri, who returns to Napoli 10 years after leading it to a runner-up finish in the Italian league.

Napoli announced the news on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

READ | Leverkusen stretch winning run by beating Union 4-0 to reclaim top spot

Garcia had taken over this offseason from title-winning manager Luciano Spalletti, who left to take a year-long sabbatical and then was named coach of Italy’s national team following Roberto Mancini’s resignation.

Napoli lost just two matches at home on its way to the title last season under Spalletti and it was a disappointing 1-0 defeat to lowly Empoli on Sunday that prompted club president Aurelio De Laurentiis to make the change.

Napoli remained fourth and slipped 10 points behind Serie A leader Inter Milan.

The 59-year-old Garcia, a Frenchman, had a fairly successful spell with Roma from 2013-16 during his only previous job in Italy. But he didn’t achieve the desired results in his most recent job at Al Nassr, the Saudi Arabian team that Cristiano Ronaldo joined after the World Cup.

Standout center forward Victor Osimhen has been injured and Garcia was questioned for benching dribbling wizard Khvicha Kvaratskhelia — last season’s Serie A MVP — at the start against Empoli.

Mazzarri spent four seasons in charge at Napoli before leaving in 2013 and joining Inter Milan. He led Napoli to the Italian Cup in 2012.

The 62-year-old Mazzarri faces a tough start to his second spell at the helm as Napoli’s matches after the international break are against Atalanta, Real Madrid, Inter and Juventus

Related stories

Related Topics

Napoli /

Rudi Garcia /

Serie A 2023-24

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Napoli fires coach Rudi Garcia after third loss of Serie A campaign and rehires Walter Mazzarri
    AP
  2. Neeraj Chopra a finalist fir Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI Rankings: Keshav Maharaj replaces Siraj as No.1 bowler, Virat Kohli fourth among batters
    PTI
  4. Liverpool’s Diaz meets father first time since latter’s kidnapping
    Reuters
  5. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup semifinal: Fortune favours the brave, says India captain Rohit Sharma
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Fagioli’s gets Juventus contract extension till 2028 despite ban for betting violations
    AP
  2. Napoli fires coach Rudi Garcia after third loss of Serie A campaign and rehires Walter Mazzarri
    AP
  3. Former Chelsea owner Abramovich linked to close aides of Vladimir Putin: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  4. Germany’s Fullkrug happy with growing demand for centre forwards
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Hungary criticises Bulgaria as it suddenly changes venue
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Napoli fires coach Rudi Garcia after third loss of Serie A campaign and rehires Walter Mazzarri
    AP
  2. Neeraj Chopra a finalist fir Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023
    Team Sportstar
  3. ODI Rankings: Keshav Maharaj replaces Siraj as No.1 bowler, Virat Kohli fourth among batters
    PTI
  4. Liverpool’s Diaz meets father first time since latter’s kidnapping
    Reuters
  5. IND vs NZ, ICC World Cup semifinal: Fortune favours the brave, says India captain Rohit Sharma
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment