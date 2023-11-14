MagazineBuy Print

I-League: Shillong Lajong settles for a 2-2 draw at home against Deccan FC

Shillong is currently placed 10th in the standings with three points while Deccan is third with seven points.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 19:09 IST , Hyderabad - 1 MIN READ

V. V. Subrahmanyam
Rosenberg Gabriel of Sreenidi Deccan FC (blue) and Ronney of Lajong in action in the I-League match in Shillong.
Rosenberg Gabriel of Sreenidi Deccan FC (blue) and Ronney of Lajong in action in the I-League match in Shillong. | Photo Credit: V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM
infoIcon

Rosenberg Gabriel of Sreenidi Deccan FC (blue) and Ronney of Lajong in action in the I-League match in Shillong. | Photo Credit: V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Sreenidi Deccan FC settled for a two-all draw against Shillong Lajong in the I-League football championship in Shillong on Tuesday.

Sreenidi shot into the lead through Rosenberg Gabriel but Shillong Lajong scored the equaliser before the break.

In front of a vociferous crowd, Sreenidi took the lead in the seventh minute when midfielder Ibrahim Sissoko’s long pass sailed over the rival defence and the waiting Gabriel capitalised on the scoring opportunity.

However, in the 28th minute, defender Ronney Kharbudon’s header found the target for the home team.

Also read | Neeraj Chopra in top five for the Men’s World Athlete of the Year Award 2023

Six minutes later, Lajong snatched the lead with Japanese winger Takuto Miki latching on to a throw-in to find the target.

In the second session, Sreenidi dominated the game and scored the equaliser in the 67th minute when Gabriel positioned himself well for Rilwan Hassan’s cross from the left to slam one into the goal.

Sreenidi could have clinched the issue minutes later but Gabriel’s close-ranger was called off-side

Sreenidi will take on TRAU FC in its next game at Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal on November 19.

