MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Santosh Trophy: Nijo Gilbert to lead Kerala with 10 new faces in squad

The team’s preparations has been hampered with practice matches against Kerala Police and Gokulam Kerala had to be cancelled due of rain.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 21:31 IST , KOCHI - 2 MINS READ

Stan Rayan
Nijo Gilbert to the captain Kerala in the 77th Santosh Trophy National football championship.
Nijo Gilbert to the captain Kerala in the 77th Santosh Trophy National football championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Nijo Gilbert to the captain Kerala in the 77th Santosh Trophy National football championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Midfielder Nijo Gilbert will lead former champion Kerala in the 77th Santosh Trophy National football championship, which features ten new faces in the squad.

Kerala is in Group ‘A’ and plays its first phase matches at Vasco da Gama in Goa, with its opener against Gujarat on October 11. Goa, Chhattisgarh and Jammu and Kashmir are the other three teams in the group.

The seven-time champion has not had the best of preparations this time, with rain playing a spoilsport. “I always get a sort of average team, not many extraordinary players, but after our training, practice matches and after assessing and correcting things, the team gets set by the time it plays its first match. But rain has been the big villain this time,” Satheevan Balan, the team’s head coach, told  Sportstar from Thenipalam, Malappuram, on Wednesday evening.

READ MORE: ISL 2023-24: Bengaluru will bank on home support against East Bengal and hope to return to winning ways

“Our practice matches against strong teams like Kerala Police and Gokulam Kerala had to be cancelled because of rain. Now, we have a friendly match against Muthoot FC – a Kerala Premier League team – on Thursday and a match against Lakshadweep, which has its Santosh Trophy camp in the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border near Wayanad, on October 7,” he added.

The first phase will have six groups, and the winners of each group will get an automatic entry into the Santosh Trophy’s final phase in Arunachal Pradesh. 

Apart from that, the three best second-placed teams along with last year’s winners Karnataka, runner-up Meghalaya and final phase host Arunachal Pradesh will play in the main phase.

The team
Goalkeepers: K. Muhammed Azhar (Mlp), Sidharth Rajeevan Nair (Koz), P.P. Muhammed Nishad (Mlp). 
Defenders: Belgin Bolster (Tvm), G. Sanju (Ekm, vice captain), R. Shinu (Tvm), Mohammed Salim (Ktm), Nithin Madhu (Ekm), R. Sujith, K.P. Sarath (Tsr). 
Midfielders: Nijo Gilbert (Tvm, captain), V. Arjun (Koz), G. Jithin (Pkd), N.P. Akbar Sidhique (Mlp), M. Rashid (Ksd), E.K. Rizwan Ali (Knr), Bijesh Balan (Tsr), Abdhu Raheem (Idk). 
Forwards: E. Sajeesh, S. Muhammed Ashiq (Pkd), B. Naresh, K. Junain (Mlp). 
Chief coach: Satheevan Balan. 
Assistant coach: P.K. Assis. 
Goalkeeper coach: Harshal Rahman. 
Manager: Sudhir Kumar.

Related stories

Related Topics

Santosh Trophy /

Kerala

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Santosh Trophy: Nijo Gilbert to lead Kerala with 10 new faces in squad
    Stan Rayan
  2. Asian Games 2023 Highlights, October 4: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena win Javelin Gold and Silver; Men’s 4x400m win Gold; India wins 18 Golds, 80 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 4
    Team Sportstar
  4. India Ju-Jitsu squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, performance before Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Lovlina Borgohain wins boxing silver in women’s 75kg
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Santosh Trophy: Nijo Gilbert to lead Kerala with 10 new faces in squad
    Stan Rayan
  2. FIFA 2030 World Cup set to be hosted by Spain-Portugal-Morocco with three South American countries added
    AP
  3. Champions League: Man United sinks to new depths after 3-2 defeat against Galatasaray
    AFP
  4. FIFA set to approve reintegration of Russian youth football teams amid Ukraine war: Reports
    AP
  5. UEFA accepts Italy-Turkey co-host bid for Euro 2032, leaves UK-Ireland as only candidate for 2028
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Santosh Trophy: Nijo Gilbert to lead Kerala with 10 new faces in squad
    Stan Rayan
  2. Asian Games 2023 Highlights, October 4: Neeraj Chopra, Kishore Jena win Javelin Gold and Silver; Men’s 4x400m win Gold; India wins 18 Golds, 80 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 4
    Team Sportstar
  4. India Ju-Jitsu squad for Asian Games 2023: Squad, team news, performance before Hangzhou 2022
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Lovlina Borgohain wins boxing silver in women’s 75kg
    Aashin Prasad
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment