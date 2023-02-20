IWL: Odisha FC Women signs Brazilian Cynthia for the upcoming Indian Women’s League season

Odisha FC announced the signing of Cynthia Marcondes dos Santos for the upcoming Indian Women’s League season. She will become the first Brazilian woman to play in the Indian Women’s League tournament scheduled for April and May 2023.

Cynthia is from Sao Paulo in Brazil and has played the entirety of her career in domestic leagues in the country.

The 26-year-old is a diversely talented player who plays on the left wing as either forward or fullback, and can also operate as a right fullback.

She is an experienced player in the Brasileirão Femenino Serie A1 and Serie A2 leagues, having played for clubs such as Grêmio Recreativo, EC Vitória BA, Santa Cruz PE, Esporte Clube Taubaté, and Ipatinga FC among others. She has won the Campeonato Pernambucano of ernambucano state and São Paulo State Championships.

Cynthia’s achievements in Brazilian Domestic football have earned her widespread admiration and respect. Her presence in the IWL will help shine a spotlight on women’s football in India in Brazil and South America, and encourage more women players to pursue a part of their careers in the Indian subcontinent.

Odisha FC Women have already added experienced forwards such as Pyari Xaxa and Ngangom Bala Devi to its squad and will look to start the IWL Campaign with full strength.