Solskjaer: Confident Man United can go all the way in League Cup

Manchester United is playing confidently and should be able to win the League Cup, and there will be no excuses if it fails to beat Manchester City in Wednesday's semifinal, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said on Tuesday.

United crashed out at the semifinal stage of the League Cup, FA Cup and Europa League last season, but Solskjaer believes that the team has made big improvements in the current campaign.

The club is second in the Premier League after a 10-match unbeaten run and level on 33 points with leader Liverpool with a game in hand.

"We've developed in the last 12 months since the last semifinal in the EFL Cup so it's not just learning to win semifinals," Solskjaer told reporters.

"We've also earned the right to feel we can go all the way with our performances. We're confident, in good form, so there's no excuses. You play football to win trophies - it gives you the hunger to win more. The squad is focused and ready to give it a go."

United was held to a goalless draw at home by City in its league game last month, and Solskjaer attributed that to City manager Pep Guardiola switching to a more counter-attacking formation which he reverted to during his side's 3-1 win at Chelsea.

"You never know what system he's going to come up with but you've got to defend well. It's hard to keep the ball in their half - we have to be brave, compact, trust the players, play out of their press," Solskjaer said. "We've found that balance."