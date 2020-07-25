Football Football Solskjaer counts on Manchester United’s past to inspire future glory The current crop of players should look at their club’s tradition and rich history to inspire them on their own journey to success, says the manager. Reuters 25 July, 2020 15:50 IST Ole Gunnar Solskjaer...“The players now are learning what the other players through history have been through.” - REUTERS Reuters 25 July, 2020 15:50 IST Manchester United’s current crop of players should look at the club’s tradition and rich history to inspire them on their own journey to success, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.United has won a record 20 top-flight titles but has failed to get its hands on the Premier League trophy since the departure of manager Alex Ferguson in 2013. Solskjaer’s third-placed side, whose starting XI this season has the lowest average age in the Premier League, travels to Leicester City on Sunday for a game that could determine whether it qualifies for next season’s Champions League.“We want them (the United players) to learn about the traditions and history of the club and what the players before them have done,” Norwegian Solskjaer told Sky Sports.‘Great learning’“The club’s former players have played so many vital games at the end of the season - a cup final, a game to win the league, a game to get into the Champions League. The players now are learning what the other players through history have been through. Marcus Rashford or Mason Greenwood, they’ve been in the academy for so many years and seen so many players doing this before them, so it’s great learning.”REPORT | Man United held by West HamUnited is third on 63 points, above Chelsea courtesy of a much better goal difference. It is also one point ahead of fifth-placed Leicester heading into the final game of the season knowing a draw will guarantee Champions League football.Although two draws in its last three league games have left United still chasing a top-four spot, Solskjaer believes his side is well placed to secure a Champions League berth. “We hoped to arrive at the last game of the season needing to beat Leicester to go past them - I think I said that quite early, maybe in January,” the United boss said.“That was the aim and we're here now.” Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos