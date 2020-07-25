Solskjaer counts on Manchester United’s past to inspire future glory

Manchester United’s current crop of players should look at the club’s tradition and rich history to inspire them on their own journey to success, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said.

United has won a record 20 top-flight titles but has failed to get its hands on the Premier League trophy since the departure of manager Alex Ferguson in 2013. Solskjaer’s third-placed side, whose starting XI this season has the lowest average age in the Premier League, travels to Leicester City on Sunday for a game that could determine whether it qualifies for next season’s Champions League.

“We want them (the United players) to learn about the traditions and history of the club and what the players before them have done,” Norwegian Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

‘Great learning’

“The club’s former players have played so many vital games at the end of the season - a cup final, a game to win the league, a game to get into the Champions League. The players now are learning what the other players through history have been through. Marcus Rashford or Mason Greenwood, they’ve been in the academy for so many years and seen so many players doing this before them, so it’s great learning.”

REPORT | Man United held by West Ham

United is third on 63 points, above Chelsea courtesy of a much better goal difference. It is also one point ahead of fifth-placed Leicester heading into the final game of the season knowing a draw will guarantee Champions League football.

Although two draws in its last three league games have left United still chasing a top-four spot, Solskjaer believes his side is well placed to secure a Champions League berth. “We hoped to arrive at the last game of the season needing to beat Leicester to go past them - I think I said that quite early, maybe in January,” the United boss said.

“That was the aim and we're here now.”