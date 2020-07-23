Football Videos WATCH: Lampard refuses to single out Kepa after Liverpool defeat Chelsea manager Frank Lampard refused to place individual blame on goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following Chelsea's 5-3 Premier League defeat to Liverpool. Team Sportstar 23 July, 2020 14:19 IST Team Sportstar 23 July, 2020 14:19 IST Klopp urges Liverpool fans to stay at home to celebrate title Beating Chelsea added to a special night - Klopp De Gea showed he can concentrate in West Ham game: Solskjaer It was wonderful to celebrate with my family: Klopp on Liverpool trophy lift More Videos Klopp expects 'positive' performance from Liverpool against Chelsea Messi can stay at Barca as long as he wants - Fernando Gago Pep Guardiola hits out at Manchester City inconsistency Cristiano Ronaldo - 50 Serie A goals for Juventus Lionel Messi - Stats Performance of the Week Leicester boss Rodgers relishing 'perfect' finale against Man Utd Conte hits out at media after Inter draw with Roma Lampard thrilled, while Solskjaer admits De Gea mistake