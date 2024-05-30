MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympiakos loss more painful for Fiorentina than last year’s final, Italiano says

Olympiakos secured a 1-0 victory over Fiorentina in extra time on Wednesday, courtesy of a goal by Ayoub El Kaabi in the 116th minute.

Published : May 30, 2024 09:37 IST , Athens - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano looks dejected after the Europa League final match against Olympiacos.
Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano looks dejected after the Europa League final match against Olympiacos. | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez/ REUTERS
infoIcon

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano looks dejected after the Europa League final match against Olympiacos. | Photo Credit: Dylan Martinez/ REUTERS

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Italiano said defeat in the Conference League final against Olympiakos had inflicted deeper pain than last year’s final loss in the same tournament.

Olympiakos secured a 1-0 victory over Fiorentina in extra time on Wednesday, courtesy of a goal by Ayoub El Kaabi in the 116th minute.

The result marks the second consecutive time that Fiorentina have lost the Conference League final, following its 2-1 defeat to West Ham United last year.

“We really believed this time. It hurts,” Italiano told Sky Sports Italia.

RELATED: Olympiakos beats Fiorentina in extra time to win Europa Conference League

“It’s disappointing for the second time. It’s disappointing because again we had many situations to score goals but the players did everything they could.

“It hurts to see my players cry. We really believed this time we could have a different epilogue to this campaign.”

Fiorentina’s finals have been plagued by disappointment, with three losses in two years, including last season’s Italian Cup final defeat to Inter Milan.

“Losing hurts; going all the way for two years running is something good but naturally you have to lift a trophy and we didn’t manage it,” Italiano said.

“The journey feels ruined when you have to watch the others lift the silverware.

“At this moment, I too feel too bitter, disappointed, let down, because I too really believed we could have a different ending.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Fiorentina /

Olympiakos /

Ayoub El Kaabi /

West Ham United /

Inter Milan

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympiakos loss more painful for Fiorentina than last year’s final, Italiano says
    Reuters
  2. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Magnus Carlsen for the first time in classical game
    Team Sportstar
  3. Douglas ends Paris 2024 Olympics bid due to ankle injury
    Reuters
  4. French Open 2024: World number two Sinner into third round
    AFP
  5. Messi’s goal in vain as Atlanta United upends Inter Miami
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Olympiakos loss more painful for Fiorentina than last year’s final, Italiano says
    Reuters
  2. Messi’s goal in vain as Atlanta United upends Inter Miami
    Reuters
  3. Olympiakos beats Fiorentina in extra time to win Europa Conference League
    Reuters
  4. Argentina court postpones the start of a trial in a criminal case involving the death of Maradona
    AP
  5. Chelsea women hire Bompastor as Hayes’ successor
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Olympiakos loss more painful for Fiorentina than last year’s final, Italiano says
    Reuters
  2. Norway Chess 2024: Praggnanandhaa beats Magnus Carlsen for the first time in classical game
    Team Sportstar
  3. Douglas ends Paris 2024 Olympics bid due to ankle injury
    Reuters
  4. French Open 2024: World number two Sinner into third round
    AFP
  5. Messi’s goal in vain as Atlanta United upends Inter Miami
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment