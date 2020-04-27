On this day in sport: Van Nistelrooy presented at Man Utd, history beckons for Celtics

One of Manchester United's great modern strikers was finally presented at Old Trafford on this day 19 years ago, after he had seen his move put off by a year following injury woes.

Myles Garrett and Mitch Trubisky were two of the big movers in the NFL Draft back in 2017, although the latter has not enjoyed much success.

Going back much further, there was a notable retirement from heavyweight boxing and a major arrival at the Boston Celtics that heralded a triumphant era.

Here are some of the big sporting moments to happen on April 27.

1950 - Auerbach hired by Celtics

Arnold 'Red' Auerbach became Boston Celtics coach on this day in 1950 after three years with the Washington Capitols.

A reported $10,000 investment in his services yielded a 39-30 record and a first playoff appearance in his maiden season in the job, but the Celtics had to be patient before it found tangible success.

The first NBA Championship came in 1957, with a victory over the St Louis Hawks, and a true dynasty would follow. Under 'Red', the Celtics won a further eight titles until 1966, when Auerbach moved into a general manager role.

1956 - Rocky Marciano retires

April 27 saw Rocky Marciano bow out of heavyweight boxing with a perfect record of 49 wins from as many professional bouts, 43 of which were knockouts.

Having apparently taken to boxing during a three-year career in the military, Marciano won his first professional fight on March 17, 1947 against Lee Epperson.

The 'Brockton Blockbuster' became heavyweight champion by knocking out Jersey Joe Walcott in September 1952 and defended the title five times, the last in September 1955.

2001 - Van Nistelrooy presented as a Manchester United player

United was due to sign Van Nistelrooy in 2000 but a problem was detected during his medical and he ruptured knee ligaments when he returned to training with PSV.

Alex Ferguson was prepared to play the long game, though, and Van Nistelrooy was at last shown off to the UK media as a United player the following year after signing for around £18.5million.

The Netherlands striker went on to become one of the Red Devils' most lethal modern centre-forwards, scoring 150 goals in 219 appearances. He won the Premier League, the FA Cup and EFL Cup before moving to Real Madrid in 2006, but he really deserved more medals from his five years in England.

2017 - Myles Garrett drafted first overall

This date three years ago saw Myles Garrett drafted first overall by the Cleveland Browns, with Patrick Mahomes picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs.

While Garrett made the 2018 Pro Bowl and Mahomes was named MVP as the Chiefs won last year's Super Bowl, things have not gone so well for Mitch Trubisky.

Drafted second overall by the Chicago Bears on the same day, the Bears are now reportedly prepared not to take up the quarterback's fifth-year option, having acquired Nick Foles.