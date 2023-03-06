Football

Ousted French football official withdraws from FIFA election

The 81-year-old Le Graët finally resigned last week after a government audit found he no longer had legitimacy because of his behavior toward women and his management style.

AP
NYON, Switzerland 06 March, 2023 23:09 IST
NYON, Switzerland 06 March, 2023 23:09 IST
File image of Noel Le Graet.

File image of Noel Le Graet. | Photo Credit: Christophe Ena

The 81-year-old Le Graët finally resigned last week after a government audit found he no longer had legitimacy because of his behavior toward women and his management style.

Ousted French football federation president Noël Le Graët formally withdrew his candidacy for re-election to the FIFA Council, European football body UEFA said Monday.

Le Graët had stayed in the April 5 election contest for the $250,000-a-year position despite rising criticism in recent weeks of his leadership of French football. The 81-year-old Le Graët finally resigned last week after a government audit found he no longer had legitimacy because of his behavior toward women and his management style.

Also Read
Agent, who accused ex-French FA boss Le Graet of harassment, says FIFA ‘should show zero tolerance’

UEFA published an updated candidate list noting that Le Graët has “decided to withdraw his candidature from the election” for a FIFA seat he held for four years.

Despite his resignation, the French official seems to remain a special delegate for FIFA president Gianni Infantino at the governing body’s satellite office in Paris. Infantino declined to answer a question about Le Graët’s status at a news conference in London on Saturday.

UEFA picks eight members of the 37-seat FIFA Council. Le Graët’s withdrawal leaves intended opponent Fernando Gomes, the Portuguese football federation president, unopposed for election at the body’s annual meeting, which will be held in Lisbon.

At 71, Gomes has passed the age limit of 70 set in UEFA rules to stay on as one of its vice presidents, but no such rule applies to European elections for FIFA positions.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us